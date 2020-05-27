IRCTC special train tickets: Booking & cancellation of train tickets possible at post offices too!

Indian Railways has opened the facility of booking or cancellation of reserved train tickets at Post Offices. (PTI)

Book IRCTC special train tickets at post offices as well! With effect from 22 May 2020 i.e., Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has opened the facility of booking or cancellation of reserved train tickets at Post Offices. Other than Post Offices, the ticket booking or cancellation facility has also resumed in Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees as well as through authorized agents of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). The train ticket booking or cancellation facility for IRCTC special trains is also available at Indian Railways’ computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters in railway premises or reservation centers as well as Common Service Centers (CSC).

According to Railway Ministry, the zonal railways have been instructed by the national transporter to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters for booking or cancellation of tickets as per local needs and conditions. According to the ministry, as per the existing protocols, the running of Shramik Special train services will continue to be handled by state Governments. Besides, Indian Railways is also running 15 pairs of AC passenger train services. The advance reservation period for these special 15 pairs of AC trains has been extended from 7 days to 30 days. The Railway Ministry announced that in addition to these trains, 200 special passenger train services will start operating from 1 June 2020. The online ticket bookings for the upcoming special trains started on the IRCTC website and IRCTC app from May 21.

Meanwhile, recently it has been reported that a drive was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as Indian Railways had received several complaints regarding the touts of e-tickets using multiple personal ids, cornering reserved berths in the special trains. This drive was launched by RPF on 20 May 2020. Under this drive, 14 touts including eight IRCTC agents have been arrested as well as tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 have been recovered by the RPF.