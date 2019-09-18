IRCTC SMS service: Check PNR status, seat availability, fare and other details on 139; here’s how

Indian Railways passengers can easily get the desired information by sending an SMS to the number – 139

IRCTC SMS service: Indian Railways and IRCTC’s SMS services on the number 139 – Rail Sampark – include enquiries pertaining to PNR status, accommodation availability, current train running position, PRS ticket cancellation and fare enquiry. Apart from SMS, the services are also available through voice enquiry on IVRS. Indian Railways passengers can easily get the desired information by sending an SMS to the number – 139 in the following format:

For ticket status enquiry: To know the status of your ticket, SMS 10 digit PNR number.

For example- 4341568676

For ticket status enquiry: To know the status of your ticket, SMS 10 digit PNR number.

For example- 4341568676

For example- AD 12561 011

For accommodation availability: SMS "SEAT <Train number> <DOJ**ddmmyy> <Station from: STD code> <Station to: STD code> <class> <Quota>***

For example- SEAT 12561 010719 0542 0571 SL G

For example- SEAT 12561 010719 0542 0571 SL G

For fare enquiry: SMS "FARE <Train number> <DOJ**ddmmyy> <Station from: STD code> <Station to: STD code> <class > <Quota>***

For example- FARE 12012 010719 0542 0571 SL G

For example- FARE 12012 010719 0542 0571 SL G

Time table: To know about the time table, SMS "TIME <Train number>

For example- TIME 12012

For example- TIME 12012

Spot/Locate train: To spot or locate your train, SMS "SPOT <train number> or LOCATE <train number>

For example- SPOT 12561 or LOCATE 12561

For example- SPOT 12561 or LOCATE 12561

Train name or number: To know about the train name or train number, SMS "TN <train number> or SMS "TN <train name>

For example- TN 12724 or TN AP Express

For example- TN 12724 or TN AP Express

To get the above syntax, passengers can SMS HELP or RAIL to the number- 139. Meanwhile, it should be noted that Quota is an optional field. Thus, railway passengers can enter G for general and CK for tatkal. For CLASS field, enter SL for Sleeper, CC for AC Chair Car, 2S for Second sitting, 1A for First AC, 2A for Second AC and 3A for Third AC.