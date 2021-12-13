IRCTC Shri Ramayan Yatra becomes first train to get vegetarian certification; details here

The Shri Ramayan Yatra tour by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC tourist train got the veg friendly certification from the Sattvik Council of India.

IRCTC veg-friendly Shri Ramayan Yatra: In a bid to encourage vegetarian-friendly Indian Railways services, Shri Ramayan Yatra has been provided with ‘vegetarian certification’ by the Sattvik Council of India in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner), recently at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station. With this, ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ theme based pilgrimage tour by Indian Railways’ Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe air-conditioned tourist train has become the world’s first vegetarian-friendly train service. The veg-friendly services of the national transporter are particularly dedicated to observant vegetarians and vegan passengers travelling to holy destinations across India in the Indian Railways.

The Shri Ramayan Yatra tour package of IRCTC by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC tourist train, which will cover various well-known religious destinations across the country, got the veg friendly certification from the Sattvik Council of India, a non-profit organization that has been set up to promote the certification of pure vegetarian food. Besides, it is also being said that IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges as well as station platforms will also be vegetarian certified in order to ensure vegetarian-friendly train travel across the Indian Railways network.

IRCTC ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ rail tour package will cover various destinations related to Lord Ram’s life such as Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Nandigram and Varanasi. The duration of this tour package will be 16 nights and 17 days and tourists or passengers can board this Deluxe AC train at Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation- the catering arm of Indian Railways, will promote “vegetarian-friendly travel” by getting some train services “sattvik certified”, especially those trains plying over routes connecting religious sites across the country. In the coming days, some of the other trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train to Katra (the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple), may also get vegetarian-friendly certification.