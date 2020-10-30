IRCTC Shri Ram Path Yatra Tour Package: Now devotees can easily visit Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot; details

Besides, at the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to which the bus is allowed to go.

IRCTC Shri Ram Path Yatra Tour Package: Now, Lord Ram devotees can easily visit various pilgrimage centers such as Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot with IRCTC’s Shri Ram Path Yatra Tour Package. During the journey, all the arrangements for vegetarian meals, accommodation as well as transport to the sightseeing places, will be made by Indian Railways. According to the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train will comprise of Sleeper Class coaches and will depart from Dehradun at 6:00 AM on 12 December 2020. The tour package will cover Ayodhya, Prayag, Chitrakoot and will cost Rs 5,670 per person.

The IRCTC Shri Ram Path Yatra tour package is for 5 nights and 6 days. The boarding points of this tour package are Dehradun, Meerut, Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Hathras, Kanpur, Etawah, Lucknow, while the de-boarding points are Kanpur, Tundla, Etawah, Hathras, Aligarh, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Haridwar, Dehradun. The tour package includes journey by sleeper class train, comfortable non AC road transfers (using 55 seater buses), vegetarian meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner), accommodation in non AC dormitories/ hall, one glass of packaged drinking water per passenger during lunch and dinner per day, tour escort and security on train.

Besides, at the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to which the bus is allowed to go. Also, during accommodation in Dharamshala or dormitory halls at destinations, the beds for travellers will be laid on the floor. Meanwhile, the tour package will not include the entrance fee for monuments, temples, etc., items of personal nature such as medicines, laundry as well as any other item apart from the ones that are mentioned in the itinerary. According to IRCTC, the accommodation can be upgraded by passengers to any category of hotels at the destination at an extra cost based on availability.