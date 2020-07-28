IRCTC SBI RuPay Card launched; save money on Indian Railways train tickets, shopping discounts & other benefits

This card will bring in a slew of benefits while booking tickets online.

IRCTC SBI RuPay Card Launch: Big news for Indian Railways passengers! Now, train journeys to get better with the launch of the new IRCTC SBI RuPay Card. Today, a contactless credit card – IRCTC SBI RuPay Card has been launched by the three Indian entities – Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), State Bank of India (SBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) with an aim to give a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Make in India initiatives. The new IRCTC SBI RuPay Card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology. Claimed to be more convenient, faster and secure, the IRCTC SBI RuPay Card can make use of it by tapping at a secure reader.

According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, this card will bring in a slew of benefits while booking tickets online. Here are some of the major highlights of IRCTC SBI Card on the RuPay platform:

IRCTC SBI RuPay Card users will get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC train ticket bookings made through the official IRCTC website irctc.co.in

1 per cent transaction fee waiver on ticket bookings made through the website of IRCTC

IRCTC SBI RuPay Card users will get 350 activation bonus reward points, along with benefits on travel, dining, retail and entertainment

Discounts will be given on e-commerce sites like Big Basket, OXXY, Ajio, food for travel.in, etc.

Redemption of reward points on the official IRCTC website for free tickets

The IRCTC SBI RuPay Card is a tap and pay using contactless card

It will also provide 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver

Apart from savings on rail travel, the card also offers several benefits for online shoppers. Customers can get exciting benefits like 20 per cent discount on medicines on Medlife, 25 per cent off on Fitternity, Rs 250 off on Me N Moms, Re 1 for 1 Month Hungama Music. Moreover, welcome benefits are being offered by RuPay to its customers like up to 40 per cent discount on pathology, 10 per cent fee waiver on any UpGrad course, 18 per cent off on buying medicines from 1Mg, Rs 250 off on shopping at The Man Company and 10 per cent discount each on Apollo and Mamaearth Pharmacy.

Additionally, RuPay is offering 10 per cent discount while shopping at Carlton, VIP, Skybag, Aristocrat and Caprese. Users or customers will also get 25 per cent off on Bata, 15 per cent discount on Cuemath, up to Rs 300 off on Myntra, 10 per cent off on ordering in train from Rail Recipe and 50 per cent off on All Test Series by Adda247.