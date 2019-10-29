IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: New OTP-based refund system against cancelled or fully waitlisted ticket introduced

IRCTC Refund Rules: The OTP or One-Time Password system is for cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets.

IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new OTP-based refund system for cancellation of train tickets. In a bid to make the process of refund processing more transparent and passenger-friendly, IRCTC has initiated the new refund system for reserved e-tickets booked by IRCTC authorised agents. The OTP or One-Time Password system is for cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets. Under the new IRCTC refund rules, the passenger will receive an OTP via SMS on his/her registered mobile number. The new refund system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorised agents only.

In case the passenger or customer decides to cancel the trai ticket or drop a fully waitlisted ticket, an OTP SMS will be sent along with the refund amount mentioned. The passenger will then be required to share this OTP with the authorised IRCTc agent who has booked the train ticket, in order to get the refund amount.

IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: Know all about new OTP-based refund system

According to IRCTC, passengers should make sure that the correct mobile number is provided to the IRCTC authorised agent at the time of booking the train e-ticket, in order to avail the benefit of the new system.

Passengers should also ensure that the authorised IRCTC agent records his or her correct mobile number correctly for booking IRCTC e-tickets.

The new OTP based refund for fully waitlisted dropped tickets or ancelled tickets, is applicable only if the e-ticket is booked through IRCTC authorised agents.

According to IRCTC, the new OTP-based refund system will ensure transparency from a passengers perspective. Since the OTP message will also mention the refund amount, the passenger would be informed about the exact amount of refund that has been given by IRCTC or Indian Railways for the cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.