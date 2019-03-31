IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: 10 scenarios under which Indian Railways will reject your claim

IRCTC Refund rules: There are particular time limits under which the TDR (ticket deposit receipt) has to be filed in order to claim a refund.

IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: Are you planning to cancel your Indian Railways confirmed train ticket of IRCTC waitlisted ticket? You must note that while Indian Railways assists passengers and provides refunds on ticket cancellations, yet there are a few cases when the refund is not given. The very first and most important thing to consider is that there are particular time limits under which the TDR (ticket deposit receipt) has to be filed in order to claim a refund. Here are the 10 conditions under which Indian Railways does not grant a refund for IRCTC train tickets:

IRCTC Refund Rules 2019: You won’t get a refund for train tickets in these conditions

1. No refund of money is admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or the TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

2. The waitlisted i-tickets can be cancelled at the computerised passenger reservation system (PRS) counters up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. However, no refund will be given on the RAC or waitlisted ticket after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

3. In case you are cancelling a confirmed tatkal ticket, Indian Railways does not grant any refund! For contingent cancellation or waitlisted tatkal ticket cancellation, charges are deducted as per the existing Indian Railways rules and a partial refund is granted.

4. No refund of money is admissible on the RAC (reservation against cancellation) e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or the TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

5. If the train is running more than three hours late and the chooses not to travel, then no refund will be given if the ticket has been cancelled or surrendered, or if the request is filed online after the actual departure of the train. No refund will be granted in case of the train is running more than three hours late and the TDR form is filed with this very reason after the actual departure of the train.

6. In case the passenger has not travelled due to RAC ticket after chart preparation: Indian Railways does not grant any refund of fare on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or the TDR has not been filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

7. In case of lost or misplaced I-ticket: No refund of money is granted against lost or misplaced train tickets. In order to prevent fraudulent use of lost or misplaced train tickets, passengers are advised to report the matter immediately. However, in case of lost, torn, mutilated, confirmed or RAC train tickets, the passenger can issue a duplicate train ticket and can travel on the reserved accommodation for him/her as per the existing railway rules.

8. In case of partially confirmed e-tickets, no refund is granted against the case when none of the passengers has travelled, if the TDR form is filed after 30 minutes before scheduled departure of the train. Also, no refund will be granted on the partial RAC/waitlisted ticket against which no passenger has travelled, if the TDR is filed after 30 minutes, before the scheduled departure of the train. In case of a partially used reserved ticket of Rajdhani Express train, Shatabdi Express train and Jan Shatabdi Express train, no refund will be granted to passengers.

9. In case of ticket booked in premium special trains: According to the IRCTC refund rules, cancellation of the CNF/RAC ticket booked in premium special trains is not allowed. However, the ticket can be cancelled only if the train journey itself is cancelled. In such a case, the refund will be granted by the PRS as per the extant railway rules.

10. In case a party is unable to cancel ticket because the chart has been prepared at the originating or previous remote location: Indian Railways does not grant a refund on a ticket with a confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to 4 hours before the train’s scheduled departure. Additionally, a refund is given on RAC e-tickets for cases in which the ticket is not cancelled or the TDR has not been filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.