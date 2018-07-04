IRCTC refund rules 2018: 10 scenarios under which Indian Railways will reject your claim

There are various conditions under which the refund of the amount paid by the passenger is not granted at all.

IRCTC refund rules 2018: Did your waitlisted Indian Railways ticket not get confirmed? Was there a last minute change in your journey plan and you were unable to travel? Interestingly, there are several conditions under which the entire amount or partial amount is refunded to railway passengers if they claim it, including cancellation of tickets before the chart is prepared, late running of train services etc. But at the same time, there are also various other conditions under which the refund of the amount paid by the passenger is not granted at all. The first and most important thing to note is that there are prescribed time limits under which the TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) has to be filed to claim a refund. Here are 10 conditions under which the money is not refunded to passengers by Indian Railways:

1) Tatkal Ticket: Under the Tatkal ticket scheme of Indian Railways, passengers can book accommodation in a train just a day prior to the journey. However, in case of cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets, the railways does not grant any refund. However, in case of contingent cancellation or waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellation, the national transporter deducts charges as per the existing railway rules and grants a partial refund.

2) No refund will be granted by Indian Railways on a confirmed ticket if it is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

3) No refund will be granted by Indian Railways on RAC (Reservation against Cancellation) e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. No refund will be granted on RAC ticket or wait-listed ticket after thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

4) Waitlisted i-tickets can be cancelled at the computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. This is irrespective of the distance. No refund will be given on RAC or wait-listed ticket after thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

5) If the train is running more than three hours late and the passenger did not travel: No refund will be given by Indian Railways if the ticket has been cancelled or surrendered or if the request is filed online after the actual departure of train. No refund will be granted in case of train running more than three hours late and the TDR is filed with this very reason after the actual departure of the train.

6) Ticket booked in premium special trains: According to IRCTC refund rules, cancellation of CNF/RAC ticket booked in premium special trains is not allowed. However, the ticket can be cancelled only if the train is cancelled. In such a case the refund will be granted by PRS system as per extant Railway Refund Rules.

7) Partially confirmed e-tickets: Indian Railways will not grant refund on partially confirmed e-Ticket against which none of the passengers has travelled, if the TDR is filed after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. Similarly, no refund will be given on partial RAC/waitlisted ticket against which no passenger has travelled, if TDR is filed after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

In case of a partially used reserved ticket of Rajdhani Express train, Shatabdi Express train and Jan Shatabdi Express train, Indian Railways does not grant any refund of the amount to passengers.

8) Lost or misplaced I-Ticket: As per the rules and regulations fixed by the railways, refund of money is not granted against lost or misplaced train tickets. In order to prevent fraudulent use of lost or misplaced tickets, the passengers are advised to report the matter immediately to the railways. However, in case of lost, mutilated, torn, confirmed or RAC train tickets, the passenger can issue a duplicate ticket and can travel on the accommodation reserved for him/her as per the existing railway rules.

9) In case the passenger has not travelled due to ticket in RAC after chart preparation: No refund of fare will be granted on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or the TDR not been filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

10) Party could not cancel because the chart prepared at originating or previous remote location: Indian Railways will not grant refund on a ticket with confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Also, no refund will be given on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.