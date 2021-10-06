IRCTC Rampath Yatra: Visit holy destinations of India- Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot; See tour package details

The Pilgrimage Special Tourist Train will depart from Pune on 27 November 2021 at 12:30 AM.

IRCTC RAMPATH YATRA: Visit the most pious sites in India with IRCTC’s Rampath Yatra Tour Package! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an all-inclusive tour package for devotees, covering several holy places like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayag, Nandigram, Shringaverpur and Varanasi. The Pilgrimage Special Tourist Train will depart from Pune on 27 November 2021 at 12:30 AM. The boarding and deboarding points include Pune, Panvel, Lonavala, Nasik, Kalyan, Manmad, Jalgoan, Chalisgaon, Bhushwal, Khandwa, Itarasi. The 8 Days/7 Nights Rampath Yatra Journey (from 27 November 2021 to 04 December 2021) will offer Standard (SL) Non AC and 3-Tier AC comfort to passengers. The Standard category will cost Rs 7,560 per person and Comfort category will cost Rs 12,600 per person.

Passengers, upon their arrival at Ayodhya, will visit various temples. They will also go to see Nandigram Evening Aarti at the Saryu river. The tour also covers a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat at Varanasi. In Prayag, tourists can have a sacred bath at Sangam Prayag. They can go for darshan at Hanuman temple before visiting Shringaverpur. At Chitrakoot, devotees can have a sacred bath in Mandakini river. Then they will proceed to visit Temples Sati Anusuiya Ashram, Hanuman Dhara, Gupt Godavari, etc.

The tour package includes train travel, accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach, an IRCTC Official as train Superintendent, non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis and travel insurance. An amount of Rs 250 per person will be deducted from the package cost if tickets are cancelled up to 15 days. Besides, 25%, 50% and 100% of the total package cost will be deducted if bookings are cancelled up to 8 to14 days, 4 to 7 days and less than 4 days, respectively.