IRCTC Rampath Yatra: Visit Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj during winter holidays! See cost, schedule & other details

IRCTC Rampath Yatra: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering an exclusive Pilgrim Special tourist train for Sri Rampath Yatra starting from Sabarmati. According to IRCTC, the Rampath Yatra Special Tourist train will depart from Sabarmati Junction railway station on 25 December 2021 at 06:05 AM. The train will take devotees to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Nandigram, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot. The boarding and de-boarding points include Sabarmati Junction, Chayapuri, Anand, Godhra, Ratlam, Dahod, Nagda, Maksi, Ujjain, Shujalpur, S Hirdaramnagar, Sehore, Vidisha, Bina, Ganj Basoda, Jhansi. The 7 Nights/8 Days tour package, from 25 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, is now available online on the IRCTC website for booking. Besides, booking can also be done through IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center as well as Regional Offices.

According to IRCTC, the Standard (Sleeper class) category will cost Rs 7,560 per passenger while the Comfort (3AC class) category will cost Rs 12,600 per passenger. The Rampath Yatra tour package will include train journey by SL/3AC class, Morning Tea or Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner per day, non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis, night stay/fresh up at Halls or Dharmashalas on multi sharing basis, tour escort and security on train. The tour package, however, will not include, entrance fee for monuments, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines, service of tour guide as well as others that are not mentioned in the tour package inclusions.

As per the tour’s cancellation policy, Rs 250 shall be deducted if the passenger cancels the booking up to 15 days, 25 per cent of the package cost shall be deducted if cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 50 per cent of the package cost shall be deducted if cancelled up to 4 to 7 days and 100 per cent if the booking is cancelled in less than four days.