IRCTC Ramayana Circuit: Another stoppage for devotees! Pilgrim Special Tourist Train to stop at Bhadrachalam

IRCTC Ramayana Circuit: Good news for devotees! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced another stop for Indian Railways’ tour of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’. The first such train, which commenced its journey from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on 7 November 2021. The Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe air-conditioned tourist train will travel up to Rameswaram and return back to New Delhi. En route, the tourist train will halt at several important destinations that are associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram. During the train’s return journey from Rameswaram to New Delhi, it will also halt at Bhadrachalam Road railway station.

According to the South Central Railway zone, the Bhadrachalam Road railway station in the state of Telangana is an important railway station serving the holy town of Bhadrachalam. In Telangana, Bhadrachalam is known to be the most crucial temple town related to Lord Sri Ram’s life, located on the bank of the Godavari river. According to the zonal railway, the town is home to Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple. The national transporter believes that the stoppage of the tourist train on this route will provide an opportunity to the travelling passengers and devotees to have a glimpse of this famous temple as well as know the significance attached with it.

The Ramayana Circuit tour’s some of the other key tourist attractions are Ram Janam Bhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Bharat-Hanuman Temple, Saryu Ghat, Ram-Janki Mandir, Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi, Bharat Kund, Punaura Dham, Sankat Mochan temple, Tulsi Manas Temple, Vishwanath temple, Bharadwaj Ashram, Sita Mata temple, Hanuman temple, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Shringe Rishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Ram Chaura, Bharat Milap temple, Trayambkeshwar temple, Sati Anusuiya temple, Panchvati, Kalaram temple, Sita gufa, Anjanadri Hill, Sugreeva cave, Rishimukh Island, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple, Dhanushkodi and Shiva temple.