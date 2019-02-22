IRCTC Ram Sethu Express tour package: Explore Tamil Nadu heritage, covering 18 temples; journey details here

The tour will begin early in the morning on February 28 from Chennai at Tambaram Railway Station (Representational image)

IRCTC ‘Ram Sethu Express’ tour package: In its pursuit to offer unique tour packages, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, is starting a special tour for devotees and pilgrims. The 4-day temple tour package, namely, ‘Ram Sethu Express – Tamil Nadu Temple Tour’ is starting on February 28 from the state capital Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, according to a press release issued by IRCTC. The Ram Sethu Express tourist train will start passenger services for the first time and the maiden temple tour will provide an exclusive opportunity to witness the rich architecture, history and cultural treasure of these southern temples.

The tour will begin early in the morning on February 28 from Chennai at Tambaram Railway Station and will return to Chennai on March 3 late in the evening. The 3 nights and 4 days all-inclusive tour package will cover as many as 18 temples of Tamil Nadu. The temples which will be covered in the city of Trichy, Srirangam are Ranganathaswamy, Samayapuram Mariamman, Jambukeswarar and Thiruvanaikaval temples. In the city of Rameswaram, the Ramanathaswamy temple along with a holy bath in the sea and in the 21 Teerth Kunds will be included in the tour.

In Madurai, the tourists and devotees will be taken to the famous Meenakshi Amman and Sundareshwarar temples. In Thanjavur, The Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur, which is a UNESCO world heritage site and Navagraha temples in Kumbakonam, namely, Thingalur-House of Chandran, Thirunallar-House of Saturn, Alangudi-House of Guru, Kanjanoor-House of Sukran, Thirunageswaram-House of Raghu, Aadudurai-House of Sooriyan, Keelaperum Pallam-House of Kethu, Thiruvenkadu-House of Budhan, Vaitheeswaran-House of Mars will be a part of the tour itinerary.

The total package cost for the 4 days all inclusive tour is Rs 4885 per person. The tour package will include sleeper class train journey, accommodation in halls or dharamsalas, non AC road transport for sightseeing, all vegetarian meals and service of tour escorts and security staff on train.

While the Ram Sethu Express will start its journey from Tambram Railway Station, the train can also be boarded from Chengalpet, Tindivanam, Villupuram and Vridhachalam Railway Stations The provision to book the package online is available on the IRCTC official website.