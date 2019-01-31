IRCTC premium tatkal ticket booking: Is it different from Tatkal quota? Know all details here

Under this Premium Tatkal ticket booking scheme, a few seats can be reserved with a dynamic fare pricing. For those who wish to Book train tickets under Premium Tatkal quota, they can do so through IRCTC's website or Rail Connect app.
IRCTC Premium Tatkal Ticket Booking: Planning an Indian Railways journey and that too at a short notice is always challenging! However, the Tatkal ticket booking scheme of IRCTC and Indian Railways always comes handy in such cases. Other than Tatkal ticket booking, there is another scheme called Premium Tatkal (PT) quota, which was introduced by the national transporter on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in, couple of years ago. Under this Premium Tatkal ticket booking scheme, a few seats can be reserved with a dynamic fare pricing. The dynamic fare pricing refers to the fare component which may be increased with as ticket bookings go up. For those who wish to book train tickets under Premium Tatkal quota, they can do so through IRCTC’s official website or Rail Connect app. Now, let us take a look at the salient facts of the Premium Tatkal ticket booking scheme on IRCTC:
- The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of IRCTC Premium Tatkal ticket booking scheme is similar to that of Tatkal ticket booking.
- Under this quota, the ticket booking is allowed on or after 10:00 AM.
- The dynamic fare is charged only for confirmed passengers, who booked their tickets under this quota.
- Agents are not permitted to book tickets under Premium Tatkal quota.
- Under Premium Tatkal quota, only E-tickets are allowed for booking.
- I-ticket booking is not permitted under this quota.
- Under Premium Tatkal quota, RAC and Waitlist ticket bookings are not allowed.
- Any type of concession is not applicable under this quota.
- Child passenger will be charged with full fare in this quota.
- In case of cancellation of confirmed Premium Tatkal quota tickets, refund is not granted to passengers.
- At the time of booking, the ID card number of the prescribed proof of identity is required. Also, one passenger has to carry his/her original ID card, which was used for the booking.
- All tatkal ticket booking rules over the internet is applicable to Premium Tatkal ticket booking quota also.
