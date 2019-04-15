IRCTC PNR linking is live! Claiming refund for connecting Indian Railways journeys gets easier; here’s how

Indian Railways has recently introduced the concept of linking PNRs.

IRCTC refund rules 2019: Claiming refunds for connecting journeys now gets easier! Missed the second train for a connecting Indian Railways train journey due to the late arrival of the first train? There is good news for you. In a bid to improve the experience of connecting train journeys, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently introduced the concept of linking PNRs. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry earlier, railway passengers can link two PNRs for connecting train journey, both for IRCTC e-tickets and PRS counter tickets or a combination of both. The statement, which was accessed by Financial Express Online stated that there have been instances where railway passengers have faced problems while claiming a refund for the second train that has been missed, owing to non-linkage of two PNRs for a connecting journey.

The new rule has been effective from April 1, 2019. On the IRCTC website, Indian Railways passengers are now given the option of linking PNRs, when booking the ticket for the second train. As per the rule, when a railway passenger, travelling with a ticket (with or without reservation) misses the connecting train because of the late running of the first train, then the fare for the portion travelled is retained and the refund is granted on the balance amount. The refund amount is the fare of the untravelled portion. If passengers are able to surrender the ticket for the refund within a duration of three hours of the actual arrival of the first train then cancellation or clerkage charges are not levied on them. The refund amount will be granted at the junction station.

Here are some key points on new rules for linking IRCTC PNRs and refund:

The details of the passenger including name should be the same in both the PNRs.

The new rules for PNR linking and refund are applicable to all classes.

The cancellation is permitted only from the main train’s terminating station and the second or connecting train’s originating station.

The destination station of the main train and the boarding station of the second train should be the same.

Check the new refund rules 2019 for connecting trains here: