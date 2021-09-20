IRCTC opens world-class executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station; Check features here

The lounge is similar to airport lounges with much more space and serene environment.

Indian Railways opens world-class Executive Lounge at NDLS! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently launched a new Executive Lounge on the first floor of New Delhi Railway Station’s Platform Number 1, towards Paharganj side. This is the second executive lounge opened by IRCTC after the first executive lounge that has already been in operation since the year 2016 on ground and mezzanine floor at Platform Number 16. At present, the e-ticketing corporation is already operating executive lounges at railway stations at Jaipur, Agra, Sealdah, Madurai and Ahmedabad. The lounge is similar to airport lounges with much more space and serene environment. For facilitating passengers’ entry to the new lounge, a new capsule elevator has been installed.

The new executive lounge offers a wide range of complimentary as well as paid services such as channel music, TV, wi-fi internet connection, train information display, hot and soft beverages, multi-cuisine buffets, recliners, restrooms with wash and change facilities, show shiners, spacious luggage racks, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with printer, computer, fax and Photostat facility.

The corporation is offering access to travellers/passengers to the new lounge with a nominal entry fee of Rs 150 plus taxes for an hour and an amount of Rs 99 for each extra hour of stay. The Executive Lounge will be operational 24X7. The entry charges of the lounge will include multiple services like comfortable seating facilities, complimentary tea/coffee/beverages, retailing of books & magazines, Wi-Fi internet facility in a fully air-conditioned premise with channel music as well as live television channels.

It also offers separate bath facilities for ladies and gents at a nominal fee of Rs 200 plus taxes with high quality toiletries including laundered towels, shampoo, soap, dental kit and shower caps. Besides, the IRCTC Executive Lounge also provides vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of exclusive Buffets ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 385 per person.