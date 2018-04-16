IRCTC online train ticket booking rules 2018: You can book up to 12 railway tickets from one ID; here’s how

Indian Railways has good news for you this summer season with its recently introduced Aadhaar verification benefits.

IRCTC online train ticket booking rules: To ease the process of booking tickets online on irctc.co.in or the IRCTC mobile app, Indian Railways keeps introducing new rules. Additionally, several steps are taken to avoid misuse of the online train ticket reservation platform by touts, especially for tatkal ticket booking. As the summer holiday season approaches, booking train tickets online is easier for passengers this time! Planning to go on a vacation with family and friends? Want to book more than 6 railway tickets on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) in a month? Indian Railways has good news for you this summer season with its recently introduced Aadhaar verification benefits. Indian Railways now allows you to link your IRCTC login ID with your Aadhaar number and book up to 12 train tickets in a month! That’s double the limit that is imposed by IRCTC for users whose Aadhaar is not linked to the IRCTC account!

According to IRCTC, in order to book up to 12 tickets in a month the passengers or users can get themselves verified through their Aadhaar number along with at least one more railway passenger or user also being verified through Aadhaar. However, please note the fact that to up to 6 train tickets in a month, no Aadhaar Verification is required as earlier and, therefore, the existing facility to book up to 6 tickets without the verification of the Aadhaar number in a month still continues. Here are the guidelines that you need to know in order to book more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in a month:

Firstly, the IRCTC registered user is required to get himself “Aadhaar-verified” using the Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile on the IRCTC website/app. The Aadhaar of the user will be verified by sending an OTP on the user’s mobile number which is linked with his/her Aadhaar number and once the OTP is successfully submitted, the user will become Aadhaar verified. At least one of the users or passengers on the tickets being booked should also be Aadhaar-verified. According to IRCTC, before starting the ticket booking procedure online, users are required to verify the probable passengers through their respective Aadhaar number and store the verified passengers details in passenger master list.

Following this, the user can add the Aadhaar verified passengers from passengers master list at the time of booking.

STEP 1- How To Verify Aadhaar Number, here are the steps:

1. The user has to login using his/her IRCTC user ID and Password on official IRCTC website.

2. Then the user has to click “Aadhaar KYC” link under “My Profile” menu.

3. The the user has to enter his/her Aadhaar Number and click on Send OTP button. After this, the OTP would be sent by Aadhaar System (UIDAI) on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The user is requested to keep his/her Aadhaar registered mobile number ready.

4. The user can now enter the OTP and click on Verify button.

5. Now to verify KYC details the user can click on Submit button. After submission,the AADHAAR will be verified.

STEP 2- How To Add a Passenger with Aadhaar Number, here are the steps:

1. The user will have to click “Master List” link under “My Profile” menu.

2. While adding new passengers in the Master List, the user has to provide correct and complete information including Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Aadhaar number as mentioned in the Aadhaar Card.

3. To add and verify Aadhaar details, the user can click on “Submit” button.

4. After this the passengers will be added in the Master List with Verification Status as “Pending”. However, no OTP will be sent in case of passenger Aadhaar verification.

5. The user can now click on “Click here to check pending Aadhaar verification status” option in order to check the verification status of Aadhaar details.

6. Passengers who have been verified with their Aadhaar details will be given the “Verified” status while the passengers with failed verification will be given the status of “Not Verified”.

7. According to IRCTC, passengers who are available in the Master list but are without verification of Aadhaar can be verified by using the “Edit” option. This has to be done by submitting full details including Aadhaar number.

Step 3- How To Select Aadhaar verified passengers during Ticket Booking:

In order to book more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in a month, the user has to select at least one Aadhaar verified passenger from Master List and add to the Passenger list while booking the tickets. If the user who is booking the tickets does not have an Aadhaar verified passenger in Master List before making the seventh ticket and onward then he/she will be not allowed to book extra tickets (more than 6).