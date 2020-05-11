IRCTC online ticket booking, refund, cancellation, tatkal rules for special Indian Railways trains; details

The tickets for these special passenger trains can be booked only on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile map.

IRCTC online ticket booking on irctc.co.in: Indian Railways will throw open the booking for its 15 special passenger trains at 4 PM today. These special trains will commence operations from May 12, that is tomorrow from the New Delhi railway station to various parts of the country – Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, Jammu Tawi, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Howrah, Mumbai Central, Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, Dibrugarh, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Agartala. Below are the IRCTC ticket booking rules, cancellation and refund rules for the special trains by Indian Railways listed out in a Railway Board circular accessed by Financial Express Online.

What are the IRCTC ticket booking rules for special passenger trains?

The tickets for these special passenger trains can be booked only on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile map.

Passengers will not be able to book tickets through IRCTC or railway authorised agents.

Additionally, ticket counters at railway stations will remain closed.

The Advanced Reservation Period for these special trains will be a maximum of 7 days

Can I book IRCTC tatkal ticket or RAC/Waitlisted ticket for special passenger trains? — header 2

No. There will be no provision for tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets on these special trains for reserved passengers. Only confirmed tickets will be booked. Booking of RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation)/Waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff will not be allowed by Indian Railways.

What are the IRCTC cancellation and refund rules for special passenger trains?

According to the Railway Board circular, online cancellation of train tickets will be permitted up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the special Indian Railways passenger train. The cancellation charges will be 50% of the fare.

Indian Railways has taken the big decision to partially resume passenger train services amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown to control the Coronavirus pandemic. More train services may be introduced in the future depending on the demand.