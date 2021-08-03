IRCTC Onam Special Bharat Darshan: Explore Statue of Unity, Goa, Delhi & more iconic destinations; see details

The tour package will cost Rs 12,000 per passenger. (image: Tarun Bhardwaj/FE Online)

IRCTC Onam Special Bharat Darshan: Explore iconic destinations of India with IRCTC’s Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering Onam Special Bharat Darshan Ex Kerala tour package, which will cover Goa, Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra and Hyderabad. The special train will depart from Madurai railway station on 15 August 2021 at 12:05 AM. For this 11 Nights/12 Days tour package, passengers can book their tickets online through IRCTC official website or through the corporation’s Tourist Facilitation Centre, Regional and Zonal offices. The tour package will cost Rs 12,000 per passenger.

As per IRCTC website, boarding points of the tour are Madurai, Kollam, Trivandrum Central, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Shornur Junction, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasargod. The de-boarding points are Renigunta Junction, Katpadi Junction, Salem Junction, Jolarpettai, Erode Junction, Palakkad, Podanur Junction, Ottapalam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kollam Junction, Tirunelveli, Trivandrum Central and Madurai.

The IRCTC Onam Special Bharat Darshan Ex Kerala tour package will include sleeper class train tickets, night stay/fresh up at dharmashalas/halls on the basis of multi sharing, morning tea or coffee, meals including Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, one litre drinking water bottle per person per day, travel insurance, non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis, tour escort and security on train. However, the tour package will not include items of personal nature i.e., medicines, laundry, etc., service of tour guide, entrance fee for monuments and all others that are not mentioned in package inclusions.

For tourists who avail of the Bharat Darshan tours, IRCTC will issue Leave Travel Concession after completion of the tour (only the train fare and road transfers will be admitted). As per the tour’s cancellation policy, if the booking is cancelled up to 15 days, Rs 250 will be deducted. If cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 25% of the cost will be deducted; if cancelled up to 4 to 7 days, 50% will be deducted. There will be no refund if the booking is cancelled in less than four days.