IRCTC offers Rakhi Special cashback to women passengers of Tejas Express; check details here

IRCTC is offering a 5 per cent cashback offer to women passengers.

IRCTC Rakhi Special cashback on Tejas Express trains: Good news for women Indian Railways passengers! If you are planning to travel during the upcoming festival of Rakha Bandhan, you may get 5 per cent cashback on your travel. The e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a 5 per cent cashback offer to women passengers. In order to avail of this offer by IRCTC, women passengers must book their train tickets on IRCTC Tejas Express between the travelling period 15 August 2021 and 23 August 2021. This Rakhi Special offer is valid on 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 August 2021. The IRCTC has resumed operations of Lucknow – Delhi and Ahmedabad – Mumbai Tejas Express trains from 7 August 2021.

According to various reports, the 5 per cent cashback offer by IRCTC is only applicable to ladies and for Lucknow – Delhi, Ahmedabad – Mumbai Tejas Express trips made during the given duration. During this period, women travellers can travel multiple times availing of this cashback offer. Under this IRCTC cashback offer, the ticket discount amount will be credited each time to the same account from which the train ticket is booked. Interestingly, the 5 per cent cashback will also be allowed to female travellers who have already booked their train tickets for travelling during the offer period prior to the announcement.

According to IRCTC, Train Number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow Tejas Express and Train Number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas Express run four days a week (except on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). In order to enjoy world class onboard train services on Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad – Mumbai Tejas Express, interested passengers can book their train tickets on the official IRCTC web portal irctc.co.in or IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application.