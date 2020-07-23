IRCTC offers luxury retiring rooms! Indian Railways’ Palakkad Junction station gets state-of-the-art facility

A total of 16 retiring rooms under the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Palakkad Junction railway station are being upgraded.

IRCTC offers luxury retiring rooms: With state-of-the-art IRCTC retiring rooms, Indian Railways is redefining passenger convenience! In a bid to provide better comfort and convenience to passengers or travellers, a total of 16 retiring rooms under the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Palakkad Junction railway station are being upgraded. According to the details shared by a Southern Railway official with Financial Express Online, the renovation work is currently in progress for 16 IRCTC retiring rooms at Palakkad Junction. The upgradation works on four retiring rooms have already been completed. The upgradation of the rest of the retiring rooms has been planned after the launch of the facility to passengers.

According to the Southern Railway official, the renovation work got delayed due to the lockdown during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that Ranjith Hotels has been shortlisted as the service provider. Interestingly, a dormitory is also getting ready under the renovation project. The IRCTC retiring rooms at Palakkad Junction railway station are available in two categories- AC Deluxe Room (with double bed) and AC Dormitory. Here is the tariff for IRCTC retiring rooms at Palakkad Junction railway station:

AC Deluxe Room (with double bed): The AC Deluxe Room service is available at a cost of Rs 500 for three hours, Rs 700 for six hours, Rs 900 for nine hours, Rs 1200 for 12 hours, Rs 1500 for 24 hours, Rs 2500 for 36 hours, Rs 3000 for 48 hours.

AC Dormitory: The AC Dormitory service is available at a cost of Rs 150 for three hours, Rs 250 for six hours, Rs 350 for nine hours, Rs 450 for 12 hours, Rs 600 for 24 hours, Rs 800 for 36 hours, Rs 990 for 48 hours.

The IRCTC retiring rooms offer various facilities and amenities including comfortable beds, air-condition, television, drinking water, etc. However, according to the official IRCTC website, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online booking facility of IRCTC retiring rooms has been suspended until further notice.