IRCTC offers 3-AC rail special tour package to Gujarat; check schedule, fare and other details

IRCTC Gujarat tour package: For people to know more about the life of the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an exclusive 3-AC rail tour package to Gujarat. The all-inclusive tour package, named as “Khushboo Gujarat Ki” is for 6 nights and 7 days. The special tour package of Gujarat will cover Kirti Mandir in Porbandar which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Interestingly, the birthplace of Bapu has been transformed into a museum that displays old photographs and personal belongings of him. Other than Porbandar, the tour package will also cover many other iconic destinations such as Diu, Dwarka, Somnath Temple, Nageshwar etc.

For the journey, the Uttaranchal Express train will depart at 1:25 PM from New Delhi Railway Station on September 16, 2018. However, passengers also have the option to board the train from other railway stations as well namely, Delhi Cantt, New Delhi Railway Station, Gurgaon, Rewari, Jaipur, Alwar and Ajmer Junction.

The special tour package of Gujarat has been priced at Rs 19,990 per person on twin sharing basis. The tour package will include train journey in 3-AC charter coach, accommodation in AC hotels in Somnath and Dwarka with three-star facility, onboard meals, breakfasts as well as dinners at the hotel, all transfers and sightseeing by AC buses, insurance, etc. Also, the passengers or tourists will be accompanied by a dedicated IRCTC Tour Manager. The special tour package has 60 number of seats in total.

The booking for this journey has already been started at the IRCTC offices across the country. Passengers can also do the booking through IRCTC official website. For counter bookings or for more details, passengers may also visit IRCTC tourists facilitation centre at New Delhi Railway station and Connaught Place office in the capital city. Also, telephonic queries regarding the tour package can be made on 9717648781/ 9717640979/ 9717645810.