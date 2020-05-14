IRCTC tickets alert! Indian Railways cancels all train tickets till June 30 for regular trains; refund details

All train tickets that were booked for regular passenger train services for travel on or before 30 June 2020 have been cancelled by Indian Railways

Big announcement by Indian Railways! If you had an IRCTC train ticket booked for travel on or before 30 June 2020, here is some news for you. All train tickets that were booked for regular passenger train services for travel on or before 30 June 2020 have been cancelled by Indian Railways. However, this is not applicable for Shramik and special passenger trains that are being run by the national transporter during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Shramik, as well as the special trains services, started with effect from May 1 and May 12 respectively, will continue to operate, according to a statement issued by Indian Railways. For the cancelled IRCTC train tickets, full refund will be granted to railway passengers.

