IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website to be revamped! Indian Railways to introduce these new features

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website: Indian Railways to revamp the official website of IRCTC! In the coming months, the official e-ticketing website of the national transporter, IRCTC website may get completely revamped. The web portal, www.irctc.co.in was last upgraded in the year 2018, with IRCTC adding several interesting features for easier and convenient ticket bookings. The official IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website many now once again get upgraded with new additional features. Recently, the Railway Board Chairman, VK Yadav was quoted in a PTI report saying that the IRCTC website will be completely revamped and the processes will be simplified and personalized with the use of artificial intelligence. Besides, the web portal will also be integrated with hotel booking as well as meal bookings, he said.

In 2018, the IRCTC website was upgraded and the need to ‘Log In’ was done away with. Various new features were introduced to the website like waitlist prediction feature, Vikalp feature to choose alternate trains in case of waitlist tickets, payment option by six banks as ‘preferred banks’, new user interface, etc.

According to Yadav, all the Indian Railways’ assets have been digitized by the national transporter for better monitoring. A geo-portal has been established and applications have been developed by Indian Railways for all its fixed assets like tracks, OHE, signalling, and other electrical assets, which have been mapped, the Chairman said. Indian Railways’ land plans have been authenticated, digitized as well as geo-referenced.

He further added that the national transporter has introduced various digital initiatives in its freight train operations such as the Freight Operations Information System, e-registration of demand and E-payment Gateway, Control Office Application, Integrated Coaching Management System, Software-aided Train Scheduling System, Crew Management System, Safety Information Management System and auto-generation of optimized loco links among various others. According to Yadav, these applications are being utilized for the smooth movement of freight trains.