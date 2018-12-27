IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website: How Indian Railways made ticket booking more convenient; 10 points

This year Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways tried to address a long-standing complaint of passengers by introducing a completely revamped IRCTC website.

IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website: This year Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways tried to address a long-standing complaint of passengers by introducing a completely revamped IRCTC website. The new look irctc.co.in has several new features that are aimed at making the process of booking train tickets smoother. IRCTC is the e-ticketing as well the catering arm of the national transporter. With the website revamp, checking the availability of trains and booking tickets has become easier. With a new waitlist prediction tool, the new IRCTC website also makes it easier for passengers to make a more informed choice while booking train tickets. Additionally, many other features have been added to enhance the overall ticket booking experience for passengers. Let’s take a look at 10 interesting features on the new revamped IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website that was launched this year:

1) With the newly revamped IRCTC website, users can check trains and availability of seats without logging in.

2) Also, an option has been provided for users to change the font size throughout the website as per their convenience.

3) Many new filters have been added including departure time/arrival time, class, train, and quota in order to help passengers plan their journey better.

4) One of the most interesting features, ‘Waitlist prediction’ have been added. With this option, users can predict the chance of a waitlisted ticket or RAC ticket getting confirmed.

5) A more convenient ‘Vikalp’ feature has been introduced especially for waitlisted passengers. This has been done to help them to choose confirmed accommodation in alternate trains.

6) To ensure a quick booking experience, ‘Separate card’ is provided to passengers, where they can fill details as per their requirements. Prefilled particulars will take comparatively less time while booking tickets.

7) To boost digitization and encourage paperless transactions, many payment options have been added. Also, registered users can mark as many as six banks as ‘preferred banks’ under the ‘My profile’ section to manage their payment better.

8) Other additional filters have been added on ‘My Transactions’ for users to view booked tickets based on various parameters like booking date, journey date, completed journey and upcoming journey.

9) Other activities through booked history have been also made easy such as ticket cancellation, printing, request for SMS, selection of alternative train as well as changing of boarding point if required.

10) An artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot ‘Ask Disha’ has been introduced recently for passengers to get their questions, related to railways answered.