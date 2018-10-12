IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website: 5 tips to plan your journey better during this festive season

One of the best ways to save yourself from the last-minute hassles is the advance booking facility in Indian Railways.

IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website for festive season ticket booking: People who were eagerly waiting to celebrate festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja with their family and friends are all gearing up to book train tickets online on the IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, upgraded its official website a couple of months back. Interestingly, many new features were introduced in order to serve passengers better. Thus, if you are still wondering how the newly upgraded website could help you plan your journey better during this festive season, then check out these 5 tips to plan your journey better:

1) The probability of confirmation: Considering heavy passenger rush during the festive season, it is advisable that while booking train tickets, check the CNF Probability first. It is a new feature that has been introduced to give a seat confirmation prediction to passengers before they proceed to book their tickets.

2) VIKALP Scheme: As most of the train services especially long-distance ones, are jam-packed during the festive season, VIKALP scheme of IRCTC could be a saviour. The VIKALP scheme provides waitlisted passengers accommodation in alternate trains. Under VIKALP scheme, passengers can choose maximum 7 trains.

3) Special Trains: Every year, during the festival season, Indian Railways introduces several special trains to clear the extra rush of railway passengers. For those who frequently travel via train during this time when it is difficult to get confirmed tickets, it is advisable to look for special trains in advance. This festive period, the national transporter is running hundreds of trips of special trains. One noteworthy point is that not all special trains have reserved coaches, in which case the booking for them will need to be done from the station itself.

4) Menu on Rails and Navratri special meals: IRCTC has launched a Navratri special meals which can be booked 2 hours before scheduled journey on the e-catering website. Not only that, the e-catering facility can also be used to book your meals in advance. To avoid being overcharged by vendors, passengers can check rates of food items on the ‘Menu on Rails’ app or website as well.

5) Track Your Train: Punctuality of train services in Indian Railways has always been a matter of discussion. Railway passengers especially those who are about to travel during the festival time can be delayed if the train fails to show up as per its schedule. Therefore, to give the train status in advance, IRCTC offers ‘track your train’ option, where passengers can go and check their train status by providing the train name or number.

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website also offers the facility of Tatkal ticket booking at additional rates. It is advisable to read up on tatkal ticket booking and cancellation rules before paying that extra amount. One of the best ways to save yourself from the last-minute hassles is the advance booking facility in Indian Railways. The IRCTC website allows passengers to book their tickets in advance. Thus, planning your journey beforehand to avoid unavailability of tickets would be a better option.