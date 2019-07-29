IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing system to be upgraded! Big revamp planned for Passenger Reservation System

The IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website is widely used to book tickets and attempts to upgrade it are bound to be welcomed by Indian Railways passengers.

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing to undergo big upgradation! In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers convenience, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways plans to upgrade the IRCTC Passenger Reservation System to next-generation software. The process for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reservation revamp same has started and meetings between concerned officials have been held to invite suggestions, learns Financial Express Online. The move is part of Indian Railways’ 100-day roadmap that has been drawn up by the Railway Board. The IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website is widely used to book tickets and attempts to upgrade it are bound to be welcomed by Indian Railways passengers.

New IRCTC next-generation website reservation system

A senior railway official told Financial Express Online that the process of upgrading the IRCTC Passenger Reservation System to next-generation software is a huge step that would involve a lot of back-end work. “The IRCTC website is used by lakhs of people. Several thousands of tickets can be booked per minute, so the load on the back-end set up is massive,” the official told Financial Express Online. “Some meetings to this effect have been held and a comprehensive plan involving both back-end streamlining of processes and front-end interface for passengers will be ready soon,” the official said.

Incidentally, the IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website – irctc.co.in – underwent a complete revamp last year. Indian Railways introduced several new features on the new IRCTC website. The most prominent features were; allowing users to check train availability without the need for a login, and the waitlisting prediction tool that allows users to check the probability of their tickets getting confirmed. The latter feature, based on historical data, is a handy tool for passengers since it allows them to make an informed choice of whether to opt for the VIKALP scheme or not. IRCTC has also introduced a chatbot – ASK DISHA – to answer frequently asked questions of users.

Earlier this year, IRCTC also launched its own payments aggregator – IRCTC iPay. The new system is aimed at reducing payment failures that users can face while booking tickets on the IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website.