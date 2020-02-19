IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing: How to check train seat availability, fare on IRCTC website in 5 easy steps

Passengers can use both, the IRCTC website as well as IRCTC Rail Connect App to check the availability of seats and fares as well as to book their train tickets.

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing: Booking Indian Railways train tickets can be a task, especially during summer or winter vacations! It is always advisable for passengers to plan their train journeys in advance to avoid the rush and waitlisting of the tickets. The user-friendly official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, offers various features to passengers such as checking of seat availability, train fares, etc., before booking of the train tickets. In case if you are confused about how to check the seat availability and ticket fare for train journeys, follows these 5 easy steps:

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website: How to check train seat availability

Step 1: Login using your account on IRCTC web portal www.irctc.co.in

Step 2: Fill all the required details on ‘Book Your Ticket Page’

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Find Trains’ option

Step 4: A list of trains will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Check Availablity and Fare’ option to check the availability of train and its fare

Passengers can use both, the IRCTC website as well as IRCTC Rail Connect App to check the availability of seats and fares as well as to book their train tickets. Meanwhile, in a bid to go paperless and boost digitization across the Indian Railways network, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has introduced various schemes for facilitating cashless transactions. For some time now, the option for making digital payments for ticket booking on the IRCTC web portal, through e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards has been made available for users. A subsidiary of Indian Railways, IRCTC has been upgrading its website over the last few years and various new digital features have been launched such as ePay later, CNF probability, track your train option, etc., in order to make the process of train ticket booking seamless for the public.