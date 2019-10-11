IRCTC next-generation e-ticket cancellation rules 2019: How to cancel e-ticket booked online; stepwise details

Passengers can easily cancel their confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared.

IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019: Do you need to cancel your Indian Railways online train ticket? Passengers can easily cancel their confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared. The cancellation of IRCTC e-tickets is not allowed through railway ticket counters. It can be cancelled online or by filling the TDR as per the rules. Here are important rules you should know about cancelling your IRCTC train e-ticket booked online on the official IRCTC website:

IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019:

Cancellation before charting: Login to your IRCTC account by entering the correct username and password. TDR filing is not possible through any other user ID. Upon cancellation of ticket or TDR filing, IRCTC will process the refund amount electronically and credit the amount in the same account, which was utilised at the time of booking of tickets.

IRCTC train ticket cancellation after charting:

For the confirmed tickets, TDR can be filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, and for the refund of the fare.

Login to your IRCTC account on the e-ticketing website by entering the correct username and password on the login screen

Go to ‘My Transactions’ and click on the ‘Booked Ticket History’ link on the menu bar.

Here, all booked tickets will be displayed. Select the ticket which is to be cancelled and click on the ‘cancel ticket’ option. Initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers for whom the ticket has to be cancelled

In case of a partial cancellation, the passenger must get a fresh printout of the electronic reservation slip (ERS) for passengers who are continuing their journey.

Select the check box before the passenger’s name and click on the ‘cancel ticket’ button.

A confirmation pop up will be displayed at this stage. Select the ‘OK’ button to confirm the final cancellation of the ticket.

On the successful cancellation, cancellation amount will be deducted and the refund amount will be displayed on the screen. A confirmation message for cancellation will be sent on the registered mobile number, which was provided at the time of booking.

Along with this, a confirmation mail for the cancellation will be sent on the email ID, which has been registered with the IRCTC user ID.

In case the train ticket has been partially cancelled, a fresh ERS needs to be carried by the passenger

IRCTC cancellation of fully waitlisted tickets: