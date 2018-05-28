IRCTC next-gen e-ticketing website revamped! 10 new features every Indian Railways passenger will cheer

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website revamped! Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revamped its e-ticketing website with a focus on passenger convenience. (PTI)

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website revamped! Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revamped its e-ticketing website with a focus on passenger convenience. Indian Railways passengers will from tonight be able to take advantage of the new features of the website that are aimed at making the process of ticket booking at every stage simpler. For one, the need to ‘Log In’ from the word go has been done away with. For another, there are high chances that you will be able to predict if your waitlisted ticket is likely to be confirmed or not! This new revamped next-generation IRCTC e-ticketing website will be effective tonight. Financial Express Online takes a look at 10 new features on the revamped IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website that will cheer every Indian Railways passenger:

1. While the existing User interface requires you to ‘Log in’ immediately, with the new IRCTC e-ticketing system the can check trains and availability of seats without logging in. Users can also change the font size throughout the website as per their convenience.

2. Different filters as per departure/arrival time, class, train, and quota will now help users plan their journey better. Additionally, user-friendly layout for modification of journey details, availability lookup for other days and fare break up have been provided by IRCTC and Indian Railways.

3. A ‘Waitlist prediction’ feature has been provided. This would be a special benefit during the holiday season when people struggle to find tickets in Indian Railways trains. With this feature, passengers can predict the chance of a waitlisted or RAC ticket getting confirmed. This feature makes use of historical booking trends.

4. The Vikalp scheme, which was launched to provide passengers with alternate trains has also got a special feature. The new ‘Vikalp’ feature allows the facility of choosing alternate accommodation in case of waitlist tickets in different trains including specials.

5. While ticket booking, a ‘Separate card’ for each passenger has been provided. In this the users can fill details as per requirements. Prefilled particulars will also ensure a quick booking experience.

6. Users can now manage their payment options by marking as many as six banks as ‘preferred banks’ under the ‘My profile’ section.

7. On completion of payment, the details of booking shall be displayed in a user-friendly manner, says Indian Railways.

8. Additional features include filters on ‘My Transactions’ where users can view booked tickets based on various parameters such as booking date, journey date, upcoming journey and completed journey.

9. The revamp also allows users to perform multiple activities through booked history. These include; cancellation, request for SMS, printing, selection of alternative train by making use of ‘Vikalp’ scheme option and changing of boarding point if required. Help links have been provided across all pages of the new IRCTC e-ticketing website.

10. For those of you who are wondering how the experience of booking a ticket from the new website would be like, Indian Railways claims that technological innovations in the development of New User Interface have been deployed to facilitate seamless navigation in mobiles, desktops, laptops and tablets.