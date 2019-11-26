IRCTC menu for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto & Mail/Express Indian Railways trains revised; see full list here

All the meals served in premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express trains are optional and the catering charges are a part of the passenger's fare. The price revision for the menu is to ensure quality of food.
Indian Railways passengers take note! Enjoy lip-smacking delicacies during your train journey as Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has revised the menu for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Mail/Express trains. This comes after it was announced in a recent Railway Board circular that the IRCTC menu tariff or meal prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express and Mail/Express trains will go up. All the meals served in premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express trains are optional and the catering charges are a part of the passenger’s fare, only when they opt for food. The aim of the price revision for the menu is to ensure quality of food. Additionally, keeping in mind the feedback from passengers, local cuisines, snack-style meals and one more non-vegetarian biryani option has been added.
New IRCTC menu for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto & Mail/Express:
The full revised menu with details of ingredients and options which will be offered in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Mail/Express trains are as follows:
Branded digestive biscuits
Tea/coffee kit with sugar sachets/sugar free sachets on demand, coffee, tea bags, creamer sachet
Breakfast- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)
Cornflakes
Bread slices (white/brown)
Mixed fruit jam in sachet
Butter in blister pack
North- 2 aloo parantha, branded curd, pickle, salt sachet/2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. Another option includes 2 egg omelette/fried boiled/poached/scrambled with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet.
East- 2 aloo parantha, branded curd, pickle, salt sachet/2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. Another option includes 2 egg omelette/fried boiled/poached/scrambled with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet.
West- Poha with 2 aloo bonda, bhujia, tomato ketchup sachet, salt sachet, 2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. Another option includes 2 egg omelette/fried boiled/poached/scrambled with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet.
South- 2 idli/rice pongal/rava upma with medu vada with coconut chutney. Another option includes 2 egg omelette/fried boiled/poached/scrambled with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet.
Fresh fruits (banana)
Tea/Coffee kit
Lunch/Dinner-Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)
Branded soup, premix in sachet
2 Soup sticks/1 dinner buns (packed)
Butter in blister pack
Salt sachet
Pepper sachet
For main course- Basmati rice-plain rice/jeera rice/matar pulao/fried rice/lemon rice/tamarind rice, 4 plain roti/2 parantha/extra rice in place of roti with parantha wrapper
Dal dish- dal tadka/kabuli chana/rajma/dal makhani/chana dal/chholey/chana/dal arhar/moong dal/sambhar
Meal 1- Vegetarian paneer dish; North, East, West-Paneer do pyaza/kadhai paneer/matar paneer/shahi paneer; South- Vegetable poriyal/veg kootu curry/kadhai paneer/matar paneer. Non vegetarian includes chicken dish; North- Kadhai chicken/chicken northern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; East- Kadhai chicken/chicken eastern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; West- Kadhai chicken/chicken western style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; South- Kadhai chicken/chicken southern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken
Meal 2- Vegetarian dish; North- Dum aloo kashmiri/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (northern style)/stuffed capsicum tomato; East- Dum aloo kashmiri/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (eastern style)/stuffed capsicum tomato parwal; West- Dum aloo kashmiri/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (western style)/stuffed capsicum tomato; South- Baigan bagara/vegetable kofta/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (southern style)/stuffed capsicum tomato. Non vegetarian includes chicken dish; North- Kadhai chicken/chicken northern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; East- Kadhai chicken/chicken eastern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; West- Kadhai chicken/chicken western style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken; South- Kadhai chicken/chicken southern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken
Branded curd
Pickle in sachet
Dessert Course- Branded frozen dessert/ice cream/Kala jamun/Rasgulla-2/Sri khand/Kala jamun-2/Sandesh-2/Mysore pak-2
Evening Tea-Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)
Branded roasted nuts in sealed pouch
Branded dry Indian snacks in sealed pouch (dry samosa/dry kachori/mathri/masala sticks)
Veg sandwich with eggless branded mayonnaise
Branded sweet in blister pack- Sohan papdi/Coconut barfi/Mysore pak/Besan ladoo
Tomato sauce sachet
Tea/coffee kit
Morning Tea- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)
Biscuits (Marie)
Tea/coffee kit with sugar sachets/sugar free sachets on demand, coffee, tea bags, creamer sachet
Breakfast- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)
Branded fruit drink in tetra pack
North-5 puri with dry aloo bhaji and branded curd, pickle sachet, salt sachet, 2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. The other option includes Omelette with 2 eggs with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack.
East- 5 puri with dry aloo bhaji and branded curd, pickle sachet, salt sachet, 2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. The other option includes Omelette with 2 eggs with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack.
West- Poha and aloo bonda, bhujia, tomato ketchup sachet/2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet. The other option includes Omelette with 2 eggs with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack.
South- 2 Idli/Rice Pongal/ Rava Upma with medu vada with coconut chutney. The other option includes Omelette with 2 eggs with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack.
Tea/coffee kit
Lunch/Dinner- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)
Basmati rice- plain rice
4 Plain roti/2 parantha/extra rice in place of roti
North- Dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni/chana dal; East- Dal tadka/rajma/moong dal/chana dal; West- Dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni/ moong dal; South- Sambhar/dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni
Meal 1- Vegetarian paneer dish; North, East, West- Paneer do pyaza/kadhai paneer; South- vegetable poriyal/veg kootu curry. The Non Vegetarian option consists of chicken dish. North- Kadhai chicken/northern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; East- Kadhai chicken/eastern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; West- Kadhai chicken/western style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; South- Kadhai chicken/southern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza.
Meal 2- Vegetarian dish; North- northern style dry mix vegetable; east- eastern style dry mix vegetable; West- western style dry mix vegetable; South- southern style dry mix vegetable. The Non Vegetarian option consists of chicken dish. North- Kadhai chicken/northern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; East- Kadhai chicken/eastern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; West- Kadhai chicken/western style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza; South- Kadhai chicken/southern style chicken curry/chicken do pyaza.
Branded curd/mishti doi
Pickle sachet
Salt sachet
Dessert Course- Branded frozen dessert/ice cream/Kala jamun-2/Rasgulla-2/Milk cake/Branded Sri khand/Sandesh-2/Mysore pak-2
Evening Tea – Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto (2A/3A/CC)
Branded Roasted nuts in sealed pouch (Peanuts/Gram Channa)
Branded Dry Indian snacks (Dry samosa, dry kachori/mathri/masala sticks)
Branded Indian Sweet in Blister Pack (Soanpapdi/coconut barfi/mysore pak/besan laddu)
Branded Namkeen in sealed packet (aloo bhujia/mixture), Tea/Coffee Kit assorted
Morning Tea- Duronto Express Train- Sleeper Class
Tea/Coffee Kit with good quality paper cup
Sugar/Sugarfree sachets
Coffee sachet or black tea bags
Mill creamer sachets
Paper cup
Breakfast – Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class
North – 5 poori with dry aloo bhaji and pickle in sachets/ 2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup. The other option includes 2 eggs (omelette/boiled) + tomato ketchup sachet and salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack
East- 5 poori with dry aloo bhaji and pickle in sachets / 2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup. The other option includes 2 eggs (omelette/boiled)+tomato ketchup sachet and salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack
West-Poha and 2 aloo bonda and bhujia and tomato ketchup sachet/2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup, salt and pepper sachets. The other option includes 2 eggs (omelette/boiled) + tomato ketchup sachet and salt and pepper sachet and with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack
South- 2 idli with medu vada with coconut chutney/2 veg cutlet with2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup, salt and pepper sachets. The other option includes 2 eggs (omelette/boiled) + tomato ketchup sachet and salt and pepper sachet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack
Lunch/Dinner- Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class
Rice dish – plain rice, 4 plain roti
Dal dish – arhar dal/moong dal/sambhar
Veg dish – mix seasonal veg dry. The other option includes non veg -chicken curry (chicken boneless with gravy). Branded curd, pickle in sachets, salt sachets on demand
Evening Tea – Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class
Branded dry salted Indian snacks in sealed pouch (samosa/kachori/mathi/masala sticks)
Tomato ketchup in sachet, Tea/Coffee kit with stirrer
Menu of Standard Items for Mail/Express Trains:
Standard Menu (Breakfast)-
Veg Breakfast (Cutlet)
Bread slice, vegetable cutlet, butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup in sachets
Veg Breakfast (Idli and Vada)
Idli, Vada, chutney in disposable cup
Veg Breakfast (Upma and Vada)
Upma, Vada, Chutney in disposable cup
Veg Breakfast (Pongal and Vada)
Pongal, Vada, chutney in disposable cup
Non Veg Breakfast (Egg Omelette)
Bread slice, omelette/boiled eggs, butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup in sachet, salt sachets, pepper sachets
Standard Menu (Lunch/Dinner)-
Veg Meal
Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrapper, dal/sambhar (thick), mix veg (seasonal), curd, pickle in sachet
Non Veg Meal (Egg Curry with Rice)
Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrapper, dal/sambhar (thick), two eggs curry, curd, pickle in sachet
Non Veg Meal (Chicken Curry with Rice)
Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrappers, dal/sambhar (thick), chicken curry (boneless chicken and gravy), curd, pickle in sachet
