IRCTC Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan: Visit Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gaya at affordable price; See tour package details

IRCTC Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating “Pilgrimage Special Tourist Train” for devotees who plan to visit holy cities of India. Under Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Tour Package, the Pilgrimage Special Tourist Train will cover all the important tourist places across India. The special tourist train will depart from Secunderabad railway station on 25 September 2021 at 12:05 AM. Those who wish to avail this tour package can book their tickets online on the IRCTC website. Besides, tickets are also available at Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal as well as Regional Offices of IRCTC.

The IRCTC Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Tour Package is for six nights/seven days. It will cover the holy cities of Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gaya. The boarding and de-boarding points of this tour package include Kazipet, Secunderabad, Khammam, Eluru, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tuni, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Hijli, Balasore, Tatanagar as well as Bokaro Steel City. The IRCTC Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Tour Package offers two categories to travel. The Standard category will cost Rs 6,620 per person, while the Comfort category will cost Rs 11,030 per person.

The Standard category will include train journey by SL class and accommodation in Hall/Dormitories on multi-sharing basis. On the other hand, the Comfort category will include train journey by 3AC class and accommodation in Hotels on the basis of Twin and Triple sharing at places of night stay as well as Quadruple room sharing basis for morning freshening up. Besides, both the categories of this travel package will also include morning Tea or Coffee, one litre drinking water per person daily, pure vegetarian meals (including Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner), tour escorts, an IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent, non AC road transfers on SIC basis, security arrangements for each train coach (without arms) as well as travel insurance of passengers.