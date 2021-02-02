IRCTC Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains to resume operations from this date

Both these IRCTC Tejas Express trains are to restart operations from 14 February 2021.

IRCTC Tejas Express train services: Indian Railways passengers, soon you can travel with luxury and comfort between Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to restart the operation of its Tejas Express trains this month. According to the Railway Ministry, for the convenience of the people, IRCTC will resume the operations of Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train services. Both these IRCTC Tejas Express trains are to restart operations from 14 February 2021. Last year, the services of Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended due to poor occupancy because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The national transporter had restarted the services of the first set of “private” IRCTC Tejas Express trains in the month of October 2020. It was reported that IRCTC, in a bid to ensure social distancing, had decided to keep every alternate seat on these two trains vacant. Besides, railway passengers before entering the coaches of Tejas Express trains were thermally screened and once seated, they were reportedly not allowed to exchange their seats. It was said that IRCTC was providing a COVID-19 protection kit to its Tejas Express train passengers, which consisted of a bottle of hand sanitizer, one mask, one face shield as well as a pair of gloves.

Earlier, IRCTC had claimed that the corporation is making all-round preparations in order to ensure that the Tejas Express trains once resumed, match the passengers’ expectations in terms of levels of services as well as health and safety protocols. The Tejas Express trains services, operated by IRCTC, have been received very well by Indian Railways passengers for the quality of service and punctuality. By offering compensation to its passengers for the late train running, the Indian Railways’ e-ticketing and catering arm- IRCTC ensured the Tejas Express trains are properly monitored and run on time.