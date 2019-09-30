IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: Bonanza for passengers! Get up to Rs 250 refund if ‘private’ train is late

Delhi-Lucknow IRCTC Tejas Express: IRCTC will for the very first time introduce the concept of partial refunds for train delays.

IRCTC Tejas Express on Lucknow-Delhi route: In a first for IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways will give passengers a partial refund in case the new train is delayed by over an hour. A senior IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that IRCTC will for the very first time introduce the concept of partial refunds for train delays. “We are offering a premium service, and the Tejas Express will get the same preference in route clearance as a Shatabdi Express. We are hoping for minimal delays in services of the new Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express,” the official told Financial Express Online. “But, for the first time we would like to offer partial refunds in case the train is delayed. If the new Tejas Express is late by over an hour, then a passenger will get a refund of Rs 100 and if it is delayed by over 2 hours, the refund amount will be Rs 250,” the official said, adding that IRCTC is working on options to enable the refund, such as IRCTC e-wallet or relief on the next train ticket booking.

IRCTC has decided to charge passengers a reduced cancellation fee for the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

If a passenger presents the waitlisted ticket for cancellation for a time period of up to 4 hours before regular departure of the train, only Rs 25 as clerkage charge will be applicable. This will be deducted from the IRCTC train ticket amount and balance will be refunded to the passenger online. For regular Indian Railways trains, a clerkage charge of Rs 65 for AC passengers is applicable

If IRCTC drops a fully waitlisted ticket at chart preparation time owing to non-availability of seats, the full ticket amount will be refunded by IRCTC online. No clerkage charge will be deducted on the tickets of the new Tejas Express. For regular Indian Railways trains, Rs 65 per passenger is deducted as clerkage from AC class passengers.

In case a passenger’s partially confirmed IRCTC ticket is cancelled after chart preparation and up to 30 minutes before the Tejas Express’s scheduled departure then the full ticket amount will be refunded without deduction of clerkage charge. For regular Indian Railways trains, Rs 65 per passenger is deducted as clerkage from AC class passengers.

Additionally, passengers will not have to cancel their tickets or file for TDS in case the train is cancelled. The full refund or full fare on the confirmed or waitlisted ticket will be made automatically by IRCTC.

Train number 82501 Lucknow-New Delhi IRCTC Tejas Express will depart from Lucknow NE every morning (except Tuesday) at 6:10 AM to reach New Delhi at 12:25 PM. On the same day, Train number 82502 will depart from New Delhi Railway station (NDLS) at 3:35 PM to reach Lucknow at 10:05 PM. On the way, the train will stop at Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central railway stations in both the directions. The IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare price is Rs 1,125 and Rs 2,310 for AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car respectively. The IRCTC Tejas Express Delhi to Lucknow ticket price is Rs 1,280 and Rs 2,450 for AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car respectively.

The new Tejas Express by IRCTC is being called India’s first ‘private’ train since the ticketing and operational control will fully be with IRCTC. The success of this experiment will help decide rules for private operators to run trains on the Indian Railways network.