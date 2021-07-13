IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is ready to chug again; See days, routes & other details

Passengers can book their tickets through the IRCTC website or the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

IRCTC Tejas Express: Indian Railways passengers, get ready to travel by IRCTC Tejas Express again! According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the IRCTC Tejas Express train is all set to start services four days a week, starting from 7 August 2021. Train number 82501/82502 Lucknow Junction – New Delhi – Lucknow Junction will run on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the train will cover New Delhi, Ghaziabad Junction, Lucknow Junction, Kanpur Central railway stations. Passengers can book their tickets through the IRCTC website or the IRCTC Rail Connect app. The tickets for IRCTC Tejas Express can be booked 30 days in advance, the e-ticketing corporation stated.

The Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express train service was flagged off on 4 October 2019 and is the first such train to run on the Indian Railways network, which is fully operated by its subsidiary, IRCTC. Earlier, it was said that this is the first step by the Railway Ministry towards privatizing operations of some trains. The IRCTC-operated Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express train takes over six hours to complete the rail journey in each direction. The Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express train has a total carrying capacity of 758 travellers with one executive AC chair car class coach having 56 number of seats and nine AC chair car class coaches having as many as 78 seats.

The IRCTC Lucknow Junction – New Delhi – Lucknow Junction train offers various facilities to its passengers including on-board infotainment, free tea, coffee vending machines, etc. Additionally, the train also boasts personalised LCD entertainment screens, comfortable seats, personalised reading lights, modular bio-toilets, attendant call buttons, sliding doors, automatic entry and exit doors, etc. Besides, aircraft-type sale of merchandise goods is also available on the IRCTC Tejas Express train. Moreover, passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express train get rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh free of cost.