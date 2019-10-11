IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: Current ticket booking counters open for private train; details here

To make it more convenient for the public to book tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, IRCTC has started the facility of booking online tickets at selected stations.

IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: Planning to commence a journey on India’s first private train by IRCTC- Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express? If yes, then you must know that the train service does not allow passengers to purchase tickets via railway reservation counters. Passengers who wish to take a ride on the new Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can only book online tickets through the official IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app. Besides they also have the option to book their tickets through authorized IRCTC agents. However, to make it more convenient for the public to book tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, IRCTC has started the facility of booking online tickets at selected stations as well.

According to details shared by the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways- IRCTC, the corporation has set up counters at platform number 6 of Lucknow station and main hall (current counter area) of Kanpur station. Currently, an online ticket booking counter for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is available at platform number 9 of New Delhi railway station (NDLS), near pillar number 15. With the help of these counters, passengers can book their online tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express. However, the booking service will start only an hour before the departure of the train from that particular station where the counter is located.

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, which started its commercial operations earlier this month, runs six days a week. The train service is not be available on Tuesdays. As per the train timings, the Tejas Express leaves Lucknow station at 6:10 AM and arrives NDLS at 12:25 PM. On its return journey, the Tejas Express departs from NDLS the same day at 3:30 PM and arrives Lucknow station at 10:05 PM.

Other than providing various modern facilities, IRCTC-operated Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express also offers free rail travel insurance, worth Rs 25 lakh to passengers. The insurance includes coverage up to Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period. Moreover, if the train is delayed for more than one hour then Rs 100 is refunded to passengers and if it is delayed for more than two hours then Rs 250 is refunded.