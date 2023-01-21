IRCTC launches ‘Rann Utsav Weekend Package’ with confirmed train tickets – Details inside

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a rail tour – ‘Rann Utsav Weekend Package’ with confirmed train tickets. This rail tour package will start every weekend (friday) from Mumbai. The train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 17:45 hours. The 4 nights and 5 days journey will end at Bandra Terminus at 11:45 hours.

The en-route boarding and deboarding will be available at three railway stations – Borivali, Surat and Vadodara. All coaches of this train (train number 22955) will be in 3rd AC (Comfort category) and 2nd AC (Deluxe category). Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to travel. No waitlisting passengers will be allowed.

For travelling in the Comfort category, a person needs to pay Rs 34,900 for single sharing, Rs 19,500 for twin sharing, Rs 17,500 for triple sharing. The single occupancy in Deluxe category needs to pay Rs 36,600 and twin and triple occupancies Rs 21,200 and Rs 19,000 respectively.

Have an amazing experience of Kutch Mahotsav with #irctc's RANN UTSAV WEEKEND PACKAGE. Don't wait for a one of its kind holiday. Book NOW https://t.co/9jpR26niXQ@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #bharatparv23 #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 20, 2023

A total of 16 berths available in B3/B1 (3rd AC) nad 4 berths available in (2nd AC). On arrival at Bhuj Railway station at 08:30 hrs on Day 2 of the journey, the passengers will be transferred to White Rann Resorts at Kutch.

On Day 2, the passengers will enjoy in-house activities at Kutch festival, witnessing the Grandeur of Sunset, enjoying the Culture of Kutch along with entertaining activities at the Cultural Activity Area. On Day 3, the passengers will visit the Kala Dungar (Black Hill). Kala Dungar is the highest point in Kutch. They will also visit Handicraft Village “Gandhi Nu Gaam”. On Day 4, after Checking out from White Rann Resorts, the passengers will visit Sri Swami Narayan Temple, Kutch Museum, and Bhujodi.

Know how to book ticket:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. However, one can also book the ticket by visiting IRCTC facilitation centers at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur. In case of any query, one can Call/SMS/WhatsApp at 8287931886.