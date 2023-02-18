IRCTC launches rail tour package for Tirupati Balaji from Mumbai – Check fare and route here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a rail tour – Tirupati Balaji Darshan with a confirmed train ticket and darshan pass. This rail tour package will be available every day from Mumbai till March 31, 2023. The train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai at 18:45 hrs. The 3 nights and 4 days tour will end at LTT at 15:40 hrs.

The en-route boarding and deboarding will be available at four railway stations – Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Solapur. In Tirupati, the passengers will visit Shree Kaalhasti Temple, Shri Balaji Darshan, and Padmavati temple.

Fare:-

The passenger has to book Train no 12163/12164 Chennai Express. The train is having two classes – Standard, and Comfort. For travelling in the standard class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 9,050 for single sharing, Rs 7,390, and Rs 7,290 for travelling in twin and triple sharing. For travelling comfort class, the passenger has to pay Rs 12,100, Rs 10,400, and Rs 10,300 for single, twin, and triple sharing respectively.

Know how to book a ticket:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. However, one can also book the ticket by visiting IRCTC facilitation centers in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Kolhapur. In case of any query, one can Call/SMS/WhatsApp at 8287931886.

Cancellation policy:-

If a passenger wants to cancel the journey before 15 days,(excluding departure date) in case of any circumstance, then Rs 250 per passenger will be deducted. If anyone wants to cancel the journey before 8 to 14 days (excluding the departure date), 25 percent of the package cost will be deducted from the package cost.

About Tirupati:-

Tirupati is one of the most popular temple towns located in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. Tirupati is also known as Tirumala which is far-famed for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple.