IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Time table, stations, route – details of 3rd private train linking Jyotirlingas

Published: February 16, 2020 11:33:03 AM

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi today.

indore to varanasi train price, indore to kashi vishwanath train, kashi mahakal expressIRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: The upcoming train, which will run over the Indore-Varanasi route, will begin regular commercial operations from 20 February 2020 onwards.

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi today. After the successful run of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains, IRCTC- a subsidiary of Indian Railways is going to start operations of the third private passenger train- Kashi Mahakal Express. The upcoming train, which will run over the Indore-Varanasi route, will begin regular commercial operations from 20 February 2020 onwards. The train will also connect three Jyotirlingas – Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath. The fully air-conditioned IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express train will have Humsafar Express-type rakes.

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Time Table, stations & route details

  • Train number 82403 Varanasi-Indore Express (Weekly) via Prayagraj-Kanpur, will depart from Varanasi at 3:15 PM on Sunday, arrive at Allahabad at 5:30 PM and depart from there at 5:35 PM, reach Kanpur at 8:50 PM and depart from there at 8:55 PM, reach Bina at 3:20 AM and depart from there at 3:22 AM, will reach Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 5:25 AM and depart from there at 5:30 AM, will reach Ujjain at 8:00 AM and depart from there at 8:10 AM, and finally reach Indore at 9:40 AM.
  • Train number 82404 Varanasi- Indore Express (weekly) via Prayagraj-Kanpur, will depart from Indore at 10:55 AM Monday, arrive Ujjain at 12:00 PM depart from there at 12:10 PM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 3:05 PM and depart from there at 3:10 PM, will arrive Bina at 5:08 PM and depart from there at 5:10 PM, will arrive Kanpur at 11:35 PM and depart from there at 11:40 PM, reach Allahabad at 2:25 AM and depart from there at 2:35 AM, and finally, it will reach Varanasi at 5:00 AM.
  • Train number 82401 Varanasi- Indore Express (Bi-weekly) Via Lucknow-Kanpur, will depart from Varanasi at 2:45 PM on Tuesday and Thursday, arrive Lucknow at 7:05 PM and depart from there at 7:15 PM, arrive Kanpur at 8:50 PM and depart from there at 8:55 PM, arrive Bina at 3:20 AM and depart from there at 3:22 AM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 5:25 AM and depart from there at 5:30 AM, arrive Ujjain at 8:00 AM and depart from there at 8:10 AM, and finally arrive Indore at 9:40 AM.
  • Train number 82402 Varanasi- Indore Express (Bi-weekly) Via Lucknow-Kanpur, will depart from Indore at 10:55 AM on Wednesday and Friday, arrive Ujjain at 12:00 PM and depart from there at 12:10 PM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 3:05 PM and depart from there at 3:10 PM, arrive Bina at 5:08 PM and depart from there at 5:10 PM, arrive Kanpur at 11:35 PM and depart from there at 11:40 PM, arrive Lucknow at 1:10 AM and depart from there at 1:20 AM, it will finally reach Varanasi at 6:00 AM.

The fully air-conditioned 3-tier train service will boast several comforts for passengers such as on-board passenger information and entertainment system, modular bio-toilets, special vegetarian meals, free travel insurance, tea/coffee vending machines, CCTVs, fire and smoke detection and suppressant system, comfortable berths etc.

