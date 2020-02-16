IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Time table, stations, route – details of 3rd private train linking Jyotirlingas

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi today.
IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi today. After the successful run of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains, IRCTC- a subsidiary of Indian Railways is going to start operations of the third private passenger train- Kashi Mahakal Express. The upcoming train, which will run over the Indore-Varanasi route, will begin regular commercial operations from 20 February 2020 onwards. The train will also connect three Jyotirlingas – Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath. The fully air-conditioned IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express train will have Humsafar Express-type rakes.
IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Time Table, stations & route details
- Train number 82403 Varanasi-Indore Express (Weekly) via Prayagraj-Kanpur, will depart from Varanasi at 3:15 PM on Sunday, arrive at Allahabad at 5:30 PM and depart from there at 5:35 PM, reach Kanpur at 8:50 PM and depart from there at 8:55 PM, reach Bina at 3:20 AM and depart from there at 3:22 AM, will reach Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 5:25 AM and depart from there at 5:30 AM, will reach Ujjain at 8:00 AM and depart from there at 8:10 AM, and finally reach Indore at 9:40 AM.
- Train number 82404 Varanasi- Indore Express (weekly) via Prayagraj-Kanpur, will depart from Indore at 10:55 AM Monday, arrive Ujjain at 12:00 PM depart from there at 12:10 PM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 3:05 PM and depart from there at 3:10 PM, will arrive Bina at 5:08 PM and depart from there at 5:10 PM, will arrive Kanpur at 11:35 PM and depart from there at 11:40 PM, reach Allahabad at 2:25 AM and depart from there at 2:35 AM, and finally, it will reach Varanasi at 5:00 AM.
- Train number 82401 Varanasi- Indore Express (Bi-weekly) Via Lucknow-Kanpur, will depart from Varanasi at 2:45 PM on Tuesday and Thursday, arrive Lucknow at 7:05 PM and depart from there at 7:15 PM, arrive Kanpur at 8:50 PM and depart from there at 8:55 PM, arrive Bina at 3:20 AM and depart from there at 3:22 AM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 5:25 AM and depart from there at 5:30 AM, arrive Ujjain at 8:00 AM and depart from there at 8:10 AM, and finally arrive Indore at 9:40 AM.
- Train number 82402 Varanasi- Indore Express (Bi-weekly) Via Lucknow-Kanpur, will depart from Indore at 10:55 AM on Wednesday and Friday, arrive Ujjain at 12:00 PM and depart from there at 12:10 PM, arrive Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 3:05 PM and depart from there at 3:10 PM, arrive Bina at 5:08 PM and depart from there at 5:10 PM, arrive Kanpur at 11:35 PM and depart from there at 11:40 PM, arrive Lucknow at 1:10 AM and depart from there at 1:20 AM, it will finally reach Varanasi at 6:00 AM.
The fully air-conditioned 3-tier train service will boast several comforts for passengers such as on-board passenger information and entertainment system, modular bio-toilets, special vegetarian meals, free travel insurance, tea/coffee vending machines, CCTVs, fire and smoke detection and suppressant system, comfortable berths etc.
