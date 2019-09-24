IRCTC Karva Chauth Special tour! Explore Rajasthan, Taj Mahal with new Majestic Tourist Train; details

IRCTC is all set to launch a Karva Chauth Special Deluxe Train.

IRCTC Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal, Deluxe Tourist Train: Explore iconic historical places and beautiful sites in Rajasthan with an all-new Karva Chauth Special tour package! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch a Karva Chauth Special Deluxe Train. The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on 14 October 2019 and will cover Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Agra, and Delhi. The tourist train will take passengers to some world-famous places including Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Gadi Sagar Lake, Mehrangarh Fort, Amber Fort, City Palace, Jaswant Thada among others, giving the true essence of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage and traditional spirit. The tourist destinations will also include the Taj Mahal in Agra.

According to IRCTC, Rajasthan has long honoured the festival of Karva Chauth. On 17 October 2019, the couples can celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer followed by a cultural show. The tour package under 50% off companion offer will charge Rs 1,02,960 (per couple) for AC-first class and Rs 90,090 (per couple) for AC-2 tier. Also, the tour package can be booked under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC). As no ticket-concession is available, there will be an exemption for children below 5 years of age and their tickets will be booked with their parents. For children of 5 to 12 years, 50% of the fare will be charged and they will be provided with a seat.

An IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that the new rake of the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train will be used for the special tour. The brand new LHB train has four first AC coaches with 96 seats, two second AC coaches with 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars- each having a capacity of 64 guests, and one pantry car. The Deluxe train is covered with unique vinyl wrap promoting Incredible India and is also equipped with Personal Digital Lockers, very early smoke detection alarm system, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas, cubicles shower, foot massagers, CCTV cameras, and state-of-the-art kitchen car with the latest equipment serving International delicacies.

The 4 Nights/5 Days tour package will include journey by exclusive AC train, day-use rooms at Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels, road transport by AC Deluxe coaches, meals, Jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Sand Dunes, services of Tour Manager, Tour Guides, entrance fee of monuments and locations, travel insurance up to Rs 10 Lakhs. The package is inclusive of all applicable taxes i.e. GST, however, it will not include India visa fees, items of personal nature such as medicine, laundry, alcoholic drinks, etc., air ticket charges, hotel stay in Delhi before and after the trip, road transfers to and from Delhi-Safdarjung railway station, fees for Still/Flash video camera at the monuments and other places.