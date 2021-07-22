IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Special Train to cover Ujjain, Shirdi, Statue of Unity & other places; package details

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra package of 12 Nights/13 Days will cover several important tourist places in the country.

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package: Visit India’s revered Jyotirlinga Temples with Indian Railways’ Astha Circuit/ Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train. IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra package of 12 Nights/13 Days will cover several important tourist places in the country including Ujjain, Vadodara (Statue of Unity), Omkareshwar, Dwarka, Somnath, Nageshwar, Shani Shingnapur, Shirdi, Trambakeshwar, and Kashi Viswanath. The train will depart from Durgapur railway station on 6 September 2021 at 11:00 AM. Other than the IRCTC website, passengers can book their tickets through IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, regional offices and zonal offices.

The tour package will cost Rs 12,285 per person. The boarding points/de-boarding points include Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Dumka, Hansdia, Bhagalpur, Asansol, Durgapur, Jamtara, Jasidih, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Kiul, Buxar, Patna, Ara, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. The all-inclusive Ástha Circuit Special Tourist Train’ tour package will include non air-conditioned Sleeper class train journey, pure vegetarian meals (including breakfast, lunch and dinner), non air-conditioned hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up, tour escorts for announcements and information, non air-conditioned tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, security arrangements for each train coach (without arms), travel insurance, an IRCTC official on the train as train Superintendent.

As per the cancellation policy of this tour package, if the ticket is cancelled up to 15 days (excluding the date of departure) then Rs 250 will be deducted. If cancelled up to 8 to 14 days and 4 to 7 days, then 25 per cent of the package cost and 50 per cent of the package cost will be deducted respectively. If cancelled in less than four days time then no refund will be granted to the passenger by IRCTC. For temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments, COVID-19 vaccination certificates have been made compulsory. Thus, all travellers must carry their Covid vaccination certificate in hard copy or in the phone during the tour.