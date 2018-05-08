IRCTC introduces new summer-special all AC tourist train! From dining car to beautiful places; details here

This exclusive air-conditioned train by IRCTC will carry only tourists. The train will have a dining car.

IRCTC introduces new summer-special AC-tourist train! This Indian summer, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has made it very ease for you to plan holidays. IRCTC has several tour packages, at affordable rates, lined up starting this summer and now a new AC tourist train has been introduced. The latest initiative by Indian Railways has been taken for tourists of Southern India, who want to enjoy the weather and beauty of places in Northern India. The first trip of this all-AC tourist train started on May 4, 2018 and several such trips are planned in the days ahead. The special features of this AC tourist IRCTC train include; two AC-1st class coaches, three AC-II class coaches, and two AC-III class coaches. This new tour is offered in standard, Comfort and Deluxe categories with varying luxuries.

This exclusive air-conditioned train by IRCTC will carry only tourists. The train will have a dining car. According to IRCTC, this is the only train in the middle-segment to boast of a dining car. The train will also have a separate pantry car to cater to the taste buds of passengers and offer south Indian vegetarian food. There will be a power car attached to the train to ensure power supply at all times and provision has been made for the luggage security of passengers as well. The tour will have an escort as well. This new train tour by IRCTC includes travel by the AC tourist train, air-conditioned/non-air conditioned hotel accommodation for night stay, air-conditioned/non-air conditioned travel by road and sightseeing, on-board and off-board vegetarian catering, services of tour escort, security, etc.

The first tour of the all-AC tourist train started on May 4 and will last for 12 days. The tourists were flown from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamilnadu and were given a tour of Delhi before starting the journey on the AC tourist train.

The salient features of this new AC-tourist train package by IRCTC include:

Flight from Chennai/Kochi/Coimbatore to Delhi in economy class

Train journey by AC Tourist Train

Tour Escort & Security on train

Travel Insurance

Includes all meals (South Indian & Indian)

AC/non-AC hotel stay/road journey

The tourists have been given the option of two tours; Kulu-Manali Special and Kashmir Special. The Kulu-Manali Special tour starts at Rs 43500 onwards and will cover Amritsar, Manali, Kulu, Manikaran and Chandigarh. The Kashmir Special package starts at Rs 42800 onwards and will cover Amritsar, Srinagar, Sonmarg and Gulmarg. Both these tours will cover Agra and Delhi. The train tour will culminate at Trivandrum, says IRCTC. According to IRCTC employees of central, state governments and PSU staff can make use of their LTA for the AC tourist train, if applicable.