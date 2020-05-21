IRCTC Indian Railways 200 Special Trains Live: Online booking for train from June 1 begins in an hour

Indian Railways special trains from June 1 LIVE: The IRCTC 200 special trains that will start services from June 1 will include Duronto and Janshatabdi trains as well.

IRCTC 200 special trains June 1 list LIVE: Indian Railways ticket booking for 200 special trains will begin in an hour’s time at 10:00 AM on the IRCTC website. The full list for these special 200 Indian Railways trains that will begin services from June 1 has been released. Indian Railways partially resumed train services on May 12 and on June 1 will further open train services for passengers with 200 special trains. These trains will be fully reserved special trains, the train tickets for which can only be booked online via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile app. The 200 special trains that will start services from June 1 will include Duronto and Janshatabdi trains as well.

Similar to the May 12 trains, the IRCTC special trains from June 1 will be fully reserved services. The trains will have both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC coaches, including General Sleeper (GS) coaches of Indian Railways. There will be no unreserved coach in these trains, and even the GS coaches will have reserved seats for passengers. All passengers will be screened to avoid the risk of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. Indian Railways has also released a list of IRCTC ticket booking rules, tatkal rules, current online booking and RAC rules for these special 200 trains.

