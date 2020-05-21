IRCTC Indian Railways 200 Special Trains Live: Online booking for train from June 1 begins in an hour

IRCTC 200 special trains June 1 list LIVE: Indian Railways ticket booking for 200 special trains will begin in an hour’s time at 10:00 AM on the IRCTC website. The full list for these special 200 Indian Railways trains that will begin services from June 1 has been released. Indian Railways partially resumed train services on May 12 and on June 1 will further open train services for passengers with 200 special trains. These trains will be fully reserved special trains, the train tickets for which can only be booked online via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile app. The 200 special trains that will start services from June 1 will include Duronto and Janshatabdi trains as well.
Similar to the May 12 trains, the IRCTC special trains from June 1 will be fully reserved services. The trains will have both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC coaches, including General Sleeper (GS) coaches of Indian Railways. There will be no unreserved coach in these trains, and even the GS coaches will have reserved seats for passengers. All passengers will be screened to avoid the risk of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. Indian Railways has also released a list of IRCTC ticket booking rules, tatkal rules, current online booking and RAC rules for these special 200 trains.
Highlights
All passengers on the IRCTC special trains will have to follow these rules:
1. Mandatory to wear a face mask or face cover at the railway station and during the train travel
2. Passengers must reach the railway stations at least 90 minutes ahead of the scheduled departure of the train.
Indian Railways will not issue any unreserved tickets at the railway stations for the special IRCTC trains. All train services, including trains with General Sleeper coaches will have only reserved tickets which can be booked online on the IRCTC website or on the IRCTC Rail Connect app from 10 AM onwards today.
Indian Railways passengers can book waitlisted tickets as per the extant rules on the 200 special IRCTC trains. However, no passenger with a waitlisted ticket will be allowed to board the train. Indian Railways has also allowed for Reservation Against Cancellation or RAC tickets on these trains.
From June 1 onwards, Indian Railways will resume 17 Janshatabdi train services as part of its IRCTC special trains. These Janshatabdi Express trains will run on their regular time-table and halt at their regular stops.
In the full list of IRCTC special trains from June 1, Indian Railways has also included Duronto and Janshatabdi trains. These trains will run as per their regular timetable and will have all regular halts, Indian Railways has said.
Indian Railways has NOT allowed for tatkal ticket booking or premium tatkal ticket booking on IRCTC's 200 special trains that will start from June 1.
Prospective Indian Railways passengers cannot go to railway stations for the counter ticket booking of these special 200 trains. Additionally, the tickets cannot be booked via IRCTC or railway authorised agents.
The IRCTC next-generation train ticket booking for the special 200 trains will be thrown open today morning at 10:00 AM on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in). The train tickets for these special 200 trains that will commence services from June 1 can only be done online.