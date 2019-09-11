IRCTC goes innovative! Opt for hotels, taxis when booking tickets for Delhi-Lucknow, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas

With the commencement of Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, passengers will be able to enjoy other facilities like taxi services, baggage pick-and-drop and hotel booking options.

According to Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has proposed facilities like hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop for these two trains.

Both these Tejas Express trains are going to be first trains to be run by IRCTC, becoming test cases for Indian Railways move to hand over certain trains to private operators. According to Yadav, IRCTC can provide food of their choice, taxi facility from house to the station and vice-versa, baggage services, entertainment services, wheelchair facilities, etc., as they are free to do anything.

According to the Railway Board Chairman, Indian Railways will continue to run the train services, but at some point of time, they have to be handed over to private operators where they will provide services. Yadav said the safety will be under the purview of the national transporter, adding that locomotives and guards will be with Indian Railways.

On the other hand, on board services will be with the train operator – IRCTC. Moreover, the corporation has also been allowed to fix fares of these two trains. As per a blueprint prepared by the Railway Board to handover the two Tejas Express trains to the IRCTC for three years as a pilot project, no concessions, duty passes or privileges will be allowed on these trains.

Indian Railways also said on board ticket checking will not be done by the railway staff on trains operated by IRCTC. The services of these two Tejas Express trains will be at par with Shatabdi Express trains and will be given a similar priority, Yadav said. Introducing private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a part of Indian Railways ‘100-day agenda’.