IRCTC Ganesh Chaturthi Trains: Indian Railways to run 261 fully reserved Ganpati Specials with special fare

These Ganapati Festival Special Trains will run on Special Fare.

IRCTC Ganapati Festival Special Trains: For the comfort and convenience of Indian Railways passengers during the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi and to clear the extra rush of travelers during the festive season, the national transporter will run 261 Ganapati Special trains to various destinations across the country. These Ganapati Festival Special Trains will run on Special Fare. According to the Railway Ministry, the Central Railway zone will run 201 Ganapati Specials, the Western Railway zone will run 42 Ganapati Specials, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run 18 Ganapati Special Trains. These Special Trains services have been started already from the last week of August and shall run till 20 September 2021. Also, to clear the passengers, rush Sleeper class coaches are augmented in various trains originating from the city of Mumbai.

Recently, the Central Railway zone announced that it will run Ganapati Festival Special Trains between CSMT and Sawantwadi Road, Panvel andSawantwadi Road, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Madgaon, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kudal, Panvel and Kudal, Pune and Madgaon/Karmali, Panvel and Karmali/Madgaon. Besides, the Central Railway zone has decided to augment the following Ganapati Special trains each with two sleeper class coaches:

Train Number 01257 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Special o­n 7 September 2021

Train Number 01247 Pune – Madgaon Special o­n 8 September 2021

Train Number 01259 Panvel – Sawantwadi Road Special o­n 8 September 2021

Train Number 01249 Panvel – Karmali Special o­n 10 September 2021

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry said that passengers may please visit the website- www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information regarding train timings and their halts. The national transporter will only allow those with confirmed tickets to board these special trains. All passengers are requested by Indian Railways to adhere to all COVID-19 related norms, SOPs, during travelling, boarding and at the destination.