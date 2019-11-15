IRCTC food on trains now costlier! Prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto & Mail/Express hiked; full rate list

For example, under the new menu for these premium brand of trains, the morning tea will now cost Rs 35 in the first AC and Executive Chair Car coaches.

Indian Railways passengers take note! According to a Railway Board circular date November 14, 2019, the IRCTC menu tariff or meal prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express and Mail/express trains will go up. While meals are available for pre-order in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express trains at the time of booking tickets, the national transporter is also revising the rates of stanard meals that are available on Mail/Express trains. The new meal rates will be applicable in after a period of 15 days in the system and will be applicable for an advanced reservation period of 120 days from the date of the circular. The revisions have been made basis recommendations by IRCTC and the Menu & Tariff Committee.

For example, under the new menu for these premium brand of trains, the morning tea will now cost Rs 35 in the first AC and Executive Chair Car coaches and Rs 20 in the 2nd AC, 3rd AC and Chair Car coaches. The rate for morning tea will be Rs 15 in the sleeper class of Duronto trains. This means that tea will now cost up to Rs 6 more, breakfast will cost up to Rs 7 more and lunch and dinner will cost up to Rs 15 more – depending on the class of travel.

Indian Railways Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains menu: Full list of revised IRCTC meal rates

Morning Tea:

For 1st AC service and Executive chair car: Rs 35

For 2nd AC/3rd AC/Chair Car: Rs 20

For sleeper coaches in Duronto trains: Rs 15

Breakfast:

For 1st AC service and Executive chair car: Rs 140

For 2nd AC/3rd AC/Chair Car: Rs 105

For sleeper coaches in Duronto trains: Rs 65

Lunch/Dinner:

For 1st AC service and Executive chair car: Rs 245

For 2nd AC/3rd AC/Chair Car: Rs 185

For sleeper coaches in Duronto trains: Rs 120

Evening Tea: