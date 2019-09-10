IRCTC food bonanza for passengers! Choose affordable or deluxe meals from extensive menu when booking e-ticket

According to Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, the IRCTC catering policy is in works and the aim is to offer food as per the passenger’s budget and desire to pay for it.

IRCTC to offer multiple meal options on trains to Indian Railways passengers! Bored of the same menu on Indian Railways trains? There’s good news for you! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is working on a new catering policy for trains under which IRCTC will offer multiple meal options to passengers, based on their desire to pay for them. According to Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, the IRCTC catering policy is in works and the aim is to offer food as per the passenger’s budget and desire to pay for it. “So, if the passenger wants to pay Rs 50 for the meal at the time of booking the IRCTC train ticket, that can be opted for. For passengers wanting a more deluxe meal, there will be the option to pay for a more expensive thali etc,” Yadav told reporters in an interaction to list out Indian Railways 100-day achievements.

In essence, what this means for passengers is that while booking their IRCTC e-tickets, there will be a menu from which they can choose. This menu will have various meal options, both in terms of variety and ability to pay more for more quantity/luxury food items. So, Indian Railways passengers can now look forward to binge on their favourite rajma chawal, idli sambhar, chola bhatura etc, based on the option they choose while booking their train tickets.

Yadav also said that IRCTC is working on expanding its e-catering services, whereby passengers can order meals on the go – from pizzas to thalis. The real-time train information system that Indian Railways is adapting to track the location of its trains will help ascertain when the train will arrive at the next station. This, in turn, will allow passengers to order meals accordingly.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been working to improve the quality of food it offers on trains and more base kitchens are being set up across the country to standardise hygiene and quality control. Additionally, live feeds of its kitchens are available for passengers to see – a step aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability. IRCTC is also making use of an artificial intelligence-based monitoring system that tracks anomalies in the food preparation process, such as presence of rodents, insects etc and raises a ticket that has to be addressed by the manager of the kitchen in a defined time-frame.