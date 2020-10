IRCTC Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to run special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja; see list here

These festival special trains will only have reserved accommodation.

IRCTC Festival Special Trains: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways is running several festival special train services from 20 October 2020 to 30 November 2020. According to the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways, these festival special trains will only have reserved accommodation. Thus, Indian Railways passengers are requested to book their seats or reserve the berths beforehand. The zonal railway further stated that only those with reserved train tickets will be allowed to enter the station platform to board the special train. Below is the festival special train list for passengers: