IRCTC Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to run several Chhath special train services; see full list

IRCTC Chhath Festival Special Trains: Good news for Indian Railways’ passengers who are waiting to celebrate the festival of Chhath with their family and friends. In some states of India including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the festival of Chhath is celebrated with great enthusiasm. With the arrival of the Chhath festival, several people have started booking their train tickets. Thus, in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festival of Chhath, Indian Railways has decided to run many Chhath festival special train services from New Delhi to Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa, and many other cities. Take a look at the list of Chhath festival special trains: