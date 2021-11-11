IRCTC Festival Special: Indian Railways to run Chhat trains between Bhagalpur and Anand Vihar Terminal stations

The Tatkal quota is not available in these Chhat Festival Special Trains.

IRCTC Chhat Festival Special Trains: Experience a comfortable and convenient train journey from Bihar to Delhi during this Chhat festival! In a bid to clear extra rush of railway passengers during this Chhat festival, Indian Railways has announced multiple festival special train services. According to a statement issued by Eastern Railways, the zonal railway will run three fully special trains between Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi. The Eastern Railway zone also mentioned that the Tatkal quota is not available in these Chhat Festival Special Trains. Here is the complete schedule of these festival special trains along with their timings and halts:

Train Number 09755, 04577 and 01689 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Chhat Special Trains will depart from Bhagalpur railway station at 5:30 PM o­n 12 November 2021 (Friday), 13 November 2021 (Saturday) and 14 November 2021 (Sunday) respectively to reach Anand Vihar Terminal railway station at 5:45 PM o­n the next day. En route, the Chhat Festival Special Train services will halt at Sultanganj and Jamalpur railway stations over Eastern Railway jurisdiction. For these special trains, booking of the tickets is available o­n and from 10 November 2021 through PRS counters as well as online through the IRCTC website. In addition to mail / express train fare, special charge will be realized, Eastern Railways said. Concessional ticket booking is not allowed, the zonal railway added.

On 08 November 2021, the Eastern Railway zone had issued a statement mentioning that for “Ganga Bath” and “Dandy” o­n the occasion of holy Chhat Puja o­n the evening of 10 November 2021 as well as the morning of 11 November 2021, Circular Railway train services were to be regulated from 1:00 PM of 10 November 2021 (Wednesday) to 3:00 PM of 11 November 2021 (Thursday).