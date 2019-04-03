This Indian Railways waiting lounge at Ahmedabad railway station is the epitome of luxury! Unmissable pics

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 12:27 PM

The Indian Railways and IRCTC's Executive lounge is located at the Ahmedabad railway station's platform number 1. The lounge, which is spread over an area of around 2200 sq.ft, is available to all railway passengers, offering them multiple premium services.

irctcThe Executive lounge was inaugurated on March 27, 2019 with an aim to provide comfort and convenience to railway passengers.

Ahmedabad railway station gets an Executive waiting lounge! Indian Railways and IRCTC have been opening up premium waiting lounges at various railway stations across the network. The latest to join the list is the Ahmedabad railway station and the IRCTC Executive lounge looks no less than one in a luxury hotel! The Executive lounge was inaugurated on March 27, 2019 with an aim to provide comfort and convenience to railway passengers. According to Western Railways, under which Ahmedabad railway station falls, it is the zone’s first premium air-conditioned waiting facility.

The Indian Railways and IRCTC’s Executive lounge is located at the Ahmedabad railway station’s platform number 1. The lounge, which is spread over an area of around 2200 sq.ft, is available to all railway passengers, offering them multiple premium services.

The newly launched Executive lounge has been provided with many modern amenities. The lounge services can be utilized, starting at Rs 150 per person for a duration of 2 hours which includes complimentary services such as WiFi facility, live cable TV, tea or coffee, newspapers, magazines. The Executive lounge will be open for 24 hours and will offer the following premium value-added services:

• Buffet meals, including breakfast/tea at Rs 150, lunch or dinner at Rs 325 per person, which includes applicable GST.
• Wash and change services are available at Rs 150 per person with laundered towel, bath soap, body lotion, shampoo and shower cap.
• Recliner chairs are also available for relaxation at Rs 100 for 2 hours, subject to availability.
• Information is available for travel or tourist destinations.

The Executive lounge will be open for 24 hours.

According to Western Railways, the newly opened Executive Lounge is a step towards upgrading the passenger amenities to make their railway journey more comfortable and relaxed. The authorities also aim to evolve the lounge in the future based on passengers’ feedback and opinions. Besides, walk-in booking, the Executive lounge services can also be booked online through IRCTC portal.

